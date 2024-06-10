Celebrating a Quarter Century of Legal Excellence: Petro Cohen, P.C. Marks 25 Years of Service

NORTHFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / In a testament to their unwavering commitment to justice, Petro Cohen, P.C., a distinguished law firm specializing in workers' compensation and personal injury cases, proudly commemorates 25 years of dedicated service to the southern New Jersey community. The firm recently marked this significant milestone with a heartfelt celebration at the Linwood Country Club, where both its legal and administrative teams gathered to honor the journey that began a quarter century ago.

Reflecting on this achievement, senior partner Frank Petro expressed gratitude for the steadfast support of their team members, many of whom have been instrumental since the firm's inception. "Our staff continues to engage both our clients and the community, and we pledge to be as committed to these goals and values today as when we started."

Petro Cohen, P.C. distinguishes itself as a comprehensive legal resource, specializing in workers' compensation, personal injury, and Social Security disability law, boasting a collective experience of over 200 years within its ranks. Emphasizing quality over quantity, the firm's dedication to these core practice areas ensures clients receive tailored, expert representation.

Over the past two and a half decades, Petro Cohen, P.C. has earned prestigious accolades, including the coveted AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell, consistent recognition by "Best Lawyers in America®" since 1995, and inclusion in the esteemed "NJ Super Lawyers®" survey every year since 2005. Additionally, the firm has secured a place in the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings, reaffirming its position as a leader in legal excellence.

Guided by a seasoned leadership team led by Frank Petro and managing partner Susan Petro, Petro Cohen, P.C. boasts a roster of esteemed partners and attorneys dedicated to delivering unparalleled legal services. Notably, founding partner Barry Cohen, now serving as Of Counsel, joined in celebrating the firm's achievements and milestones.

Looking ahead, Petro expressed optimism for the firm's future, affirming their commitment to fostering enduring partnerships with clients and delivering innovative legal solutions. "Our goal is to remain reliable partners to our clients and to continue providing high-quality legal skills, innovative approaches, and superior service for the next 25 years," Petro affirmed.

About Petro Cohen, P.C. Attorneys at Law:

Petro Cohen, P.C. Attorneys at Law stands as a beacon of legal excellence, offering comprehensive representation in workers' compensation, personal injury, and Social Security disability cases throughout southern and central New Jersey. Comprising a team of legal professionals with unparalleled credentials and a shared dedication to client success, the firm continues to uphold its legacy of winning with integrity. For inquiries or appointments at their Northfield, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, or Cape May, NJ offices, please contact (888) 675-7607 or visit PetroCohen.com.

Contact Information

Glenn Davila

gdavila@callpm.com

609-646-0414 ext. 135

SOURCE: Petro Cohen, P.C.

View the original press release on newswire.com.