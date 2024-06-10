Epomaker Inc: Epomaker Introduces the New Tide 75: 75% Economically Priced Aluminum Mechanical Keyboard

With Extensive Experience in the Mechanical Keyboard Industry, Epomaker is Committed to Introducing Innovative and Timely Products to Its Community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / In response to widespread demand for an affordable aluminum mechanical keyboard, Epomaker introduces the new Tide 75 from its Tide series, embodying the ethos "From the community, for the community."









Superior Construction With a Decorative Mirror PVD Back Piece

Forged from robust 6063 aluminum, the Epomaker Tide 75 features a decorative mirror PVD back piece that enhances the keyboard's aesthetic and showcases the EPOMAKER logo. This model's solid aluminum framework is preferred for its durability and is treated with electrophoresis and anodization finishes protecting its texture and color while enhancing its resistance to everyday wear and tear.

Compatibility With QMK/VIA and Modular PCB in a Gasket Design

Despite being a budget-friendly option, the Tide 75 does not compromise on functionality. It supports the open programming sources QMK and VIA, and although it has a compact 75% layout, it allows users to customize their keyboards according to personal needs and preferences. Featuring a hot-swappable PCB, it facilitates easy changes to keycaps and switches, promoting a hands-on DIY experience. The keyboard's construction includes a gasket design with an FR4 plate that ensures a soft, responsive typing experience and is packed with sound-dampening materials to optimize acoustic performance.

Stylish Appearance With Case-Matched Side-Engraved Keycaps

For those who value desk aesthetics as much as functionality, the Tide 75 offers both. The Tide 75 caters to aesthetics, important for users who consider visual appeal alongside functionality. It features side-engraved keycaps that harmonize with the case color, enhancing its visual presence, especially when illuminated by RGB lighting. The keyboard's PCB, equipped with south-facing LEDs, guarantees an engaging lighting spectacle.

Versatile Connectivity and Long-Lasting Battery Life

The Tide 75 excels in multitasking capabilities across various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. It boasts a large 4000mAh battery, supporting prolonged usage, and features triple-mode connectivity options: USB cable, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless. Its Bluetooth functionality supports simultaneous connection with up to three devices, providing seamless compatibility across a myriad of devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Epomaker Tide 75 is now available for purchase online at Epomaker's official site, Amazon, and AliExpress. Prices are set at $139 for the Blue and Black models, and $119.99 for the Purple and Pink model.

