Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (TSXV: KWE.WT.U) (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW); ("KWESST" or the "Company") today reported that it has been awarded a sub-contract by Thales Canada. Under the sub-contract, KWESST will deliver specialized software services for work under the Canadian Department of National Defence Land C4ISR series of contracts to modernize the Canadian Army's capabilities through advanced land command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems. The contract was signed at close of business on June 7, 2024.

"This award is further validation of our strategy to execute on programmatic digitization work that is foundational to the technology that underlies all of our products in both the Defence and Public Safety markets. This includes KWESST Lightning and our goal to bring these same situational awareness capabilities to law enforcement and first responders," said Sean Homuth, KWESST CEO. " We look forward to further strengthening our close working relationship with Thales Canada as we collaborate to deliver these critical capabilities to Canada's men and women in uniform."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with KWESST, their innovative and agile capabilities will enable the team to collectively deliver world class C4ISR solutions, supporting Canadian Army digitization," said Ian Krepps, VP Growth at Thales Canada.

The award is a task-based contract with a maximum workshare of approximately CAD $48 million over the initial six-year term. KWESST's expected revenue under this contract is largely driven by the timing and extent of task orders issued by the customer. As work tasks are authorized and communicated to the Company and work gets underway, Management will provide guidance on the impact of those activities to revenue.

About KWESST

KWESST (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) (FSE: 62UA) develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The company's current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPSTM with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/.

