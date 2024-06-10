OMV Petrom, a majority-owned Romanian oil and gas supplier, has purchased a 50% stake in three solar projects in Romania. OMV Petrom, an integrated energy producer, has expanded its partnership with Romanian green energy company Renovatio by purchasing a 50% stake in three solar projects totaling 130 MW. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of this year. The financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed. The solar projects, all located in Romania, have already secured access to the national power grid. Once completed, the projects will take the two partners' ...

