Allegiant Travel Company: Chief Information Officer Robert P. Wilson III Retires from Allegiant

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced Robert P. Wilson III will retire as the company's chief information officer effective July 1.

"Rob has played an important role in helping Allegiant become the company it is today," said President Gregory C. Anderson. "On behalf of the entire team and the company, I want to thank Rob for his many years of service. His dedication and commitment over the years have been key in our success. One of his biggest accomplishments is the terrific team Rob has put in place - this gives me confidence we will continue to perform at the highest level as we search for his replacement. We wish Rob all the best in retirement."

Wilson's departure from the airline will mark the culmination of an illustrious 30-plus year career in aviation, more than 15 of those with Allegiant. Wilson started his career in 1992 working in dispatch for a small regional carrier, quickly moving up the operations and systems management ranks with several airlines before landing at Allegiant as vice president of information technology in 2009.

From 1995 to 2009, he worked for the cloud-based software company CMS Solutions, where Wilson supervised a team that designed, tested and implemented software for all areas of airline operations, accounting and customer booking. When he joined Allegiant in March 2009, Wilson applied his systems and technology knowledge and experience to help transform the IT department at a pivotal time in the airline's growth.

"It has been an incredible journey working with such a dedicated and talented team of leaders and staff. I feel blessed to have been a part of Allegiant Travel's unprecedented success and growth over the years," Wilson said. "I am proud of all that we have accomplished. More importantly, I am confident in the team's ability to continue to lead and support the technology needs of the organization into the future."

Recently, Wilson has played a key role in Allegiant's transformation from a homegrown systems environment to one that furthers the airline's ability to be nimble and innovative in today's competitive market. Upgrading the technology platforms to proven best-in-class systems better aligns the company with commercial aviation standards and supports planned growth in the coming years.

"Rob is leaving us in good hands. He has assembled a solid team of experts who are prepared to usher Allegiant through this transition," Anderson said.

A search for his successor is currently underway.

