Digital Turbine, Inc.: Michael Akkerman Joins Digital Turbine as Chief Business Officer

An advertising and tech veteran with almost two decades of experience in technology growth, Akkerman will lead the company's global business team

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine , the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Akkerman as the company's new Chief Business Officer. In this role, Michael will lead DT's global go-to-market efforts, including sales, partnerships, marketing, product, and business operations.

Michael's career is marked by his expertise in defining strategic and operational visions across product, sales, corporate development, and partnerships, as well as a proven track record of building and optimizing high-growth advertising products at scale.

Michael brings a wealth of experience to Digital Turbine, building and scaling ad tech solutions that serve large, multinational enterprise clients through data-driven performance and brand advertising. Most recently, Michael served as GM, Mobility Advertising at Uber, where he led the vision and strategy for Uber's emerging advertising business across its global ride-hailing app. Before his tenure at Uber, Michael was Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Cardlytics, empowering leading financial institutions to drive growth through data-driven promotions, reaching 185 million monthly active users. Prior to Cardlytics, Michael was the Global Head of Partnerships at Pinterest, where his team managed and grew an ecosystem of 130+ strategic technology partners across commerce, data, measurement, and ads.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Akkerman to Digital Turbine as our new Chief Business Officer. His extensive experience and proven leadership in scaling high-growth businesses align perfectly with our vision for the future," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. "Michael's strategic insight and operational expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and drive innovation in the mobile growth ecosystem."

"Your phone is the window to your soul and Digital Turbine's extensive network is over 800M devices strong, and growing. Coupled with a robust advertising ecosystem, the unique consumer insights and personalized advertising solutions Digital Turbine offers marketers and brands is unparalleled in today's fragmented advertising economy," said Michael Akkerman. "I couldn't be more excited to join Digital Turbine and create value for our technology, carrier, and advertising partners."

