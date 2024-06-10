The Macomb Group Expands Into Wisconsin With a New Branch in Appleton

The Macomb Group is pleased to announce their expansion into Wisconsin with a 30,000 square foot building located at 1517 County Road O in Neenah, one of the Fox Cities just southwest of Appleton. As part of the Fox Valley, the location is prime for industry growth ranging from healthcare and electronics to food and beverage. The branch is located in an industrial park strategically situated off I-41 which will provide convenience for customers.

Photo courtesy of Fox Cities CVB

This new branch is The Macomb Group's first in the state and is led by Central Wisconsin Regional Manager Andy Kazik. With 20 years of experience in the PVF industry, Kazik has the knowhow and connections to grow the business and our reputation in the region. "The area is bustling with prospects and I'm grateful to be part of the company's growth. We're working on putting together a talented team and already have projects lined up," Kazik said.

The branch will include an inside and outside sales team, will-call customer sales counter and warehouse with ample space to stock pipe, valves and fittings. Chief Operating Officer Scott Henegar said, "From locations outside of Wisconsin, The Macomb Group has enjoyed the opportunity to build relationships and serve customers within the Fox Valley region for several years. Over time, those opportunities and interactions introduced us to talented PVF professionals that are part of the local community. We are proud to be establishing our first branch location in the state. Our team, led by Regional Manager Andy Kazik, will bring our "Built to Say Yes" service model to the Titletown area."The branch is expected to open in August and will be the 28th location in The Macomb Group's growing footprint throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

About The Macomb Group:

The Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. Founded in 1977, the company now has 28 service branches and over 600 employees in nine states including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, food and beverage, general manufacturing, hospitals, schools, power plants, and general industry.

