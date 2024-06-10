SLR Announces Acquisition of SGA

Global sustainability firm SLR acquires environmental consultancy based in Santiago, Chile.

SGA (Gestión Ambiental S.A.), a leading environmental consultancy established more than 30 years ago in Chile, has been acquired by SLR, one of the world's biggest multidisciplinary sustainability consultancy and engineering firms.

Headquartered in Santiago, SGA's team of 170 expert consultants specialises in the mining, energy and infrastructure sectors across all regions of Chile, partnering with clients to strategically advise on complex projects that ensure environmental, social and economic viability in their transition to a low carbon economy. Some of their client partners include Aguas Andinas, Aguas Pacifico, Anglo American, BHP, Collahuasi, Codelco, Conexión, Enel, Engie, Eramet, GNL Quintero, Glencore, Interchile and SIMCO.

SLR's growing presence and continued investment in Latin America aligns with the organisation's global strategic priorities to expand our services to existing clients in the region, while introducing them to new services in the Advisory and Engineering space. The acquisition of SGA further strengthens the global capability of SLR, creating one of the largest, linguistic ESG strategic advisory teams in the world.

Bradley Andrews, SLR's CEO, said, "I am delighted to welcome SGA to SLR. The team brings strong and well-established capabilities in a region where we see high potential and are actively investing in to complement and grow our existing advisory team in Santiago. SGA's experience in mining, energy and infrastructure further complements SLR's existing portfolio of projects across our sustainability solutions and I look forward to leveraging that combined expertise to access new markets and exploring the opportunities within the energy and financial sectors.

Jaime Solari, CEO at SGA adds, "We are thrilled to become part of SLR. Our extensive experience in leading sustainability efforts, combined with SLR's global network and wide range of services, give us greater capabilities to partner with clients and offer exceptional strategic advice and technical expertise on projects and more."

AEC Advisors initiated the transaction and served as exclusive financial advisor to SGA. Please visit SGA for more details on their services, client experience, team and capabilities.

