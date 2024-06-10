ROKiT Flix Productions: ROKiT Flix Celebrates Milestone: Surpasses 1 Million Downloads on Revolutionary All-Free Streaming Service

ROKiT Flix, the innovative streaming platform offering an unparalleled selection of entertainment content at no cost, proudly announces a significant achievement: surpassing 1 million downloads since its launch less than a year ago. This landmark underscores the growing demand for ad free and no cost, family friendly and diverse entertainment options in today's digital landscape.

Launched with the mission to revolutionize the entertainment industry by providing high-quality content without ads or fees, ROKiT Flix has quickly gained traction among users worldwide. ROKiT Flix delivers a fun and entertaining streaming experience to audiences across the globe. ROKiT Flix offers over 300 hours of content on their app with over 30 new and original animations, shows, motion comics and more added every week - and in multiple languages!

"Reaching 1 million downloads is a testament to the overwhelming support and enthusiasm from our users," said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and Co-Founder of ROKiT Flix. "We are thrilled to see such rapid growth and are committed to continuing our mission of making entertainment accessible to everyone, everywhere."

Kendrick explained his app's success and exponential growth by saying, "ROKiT Flix is not trying to compete with other major streaming platforms on the market. Our approach is simple and clear - free, safe, engaging content accessible to anyone with a mobile device."

This disruptive approach seems to resonate with consumers' quality entertainment without the burden of monthly payments or being forced to sit through intrusive ads.

As ROKiT Flix celebrates this significant milestone, the company remains dedicated to expanding its content library, enhancing user experience and exploring new opportunities for growth and innovation by moving beyond the boundaries of streaming with a full-length animated feature this year and launching content onto a FAST channel that highlights selected favorites from 300 plus hour catalog of content. ROKit Flix is one of the largest libraries of public domain animation and live action and over the next year will be doubling the size of its library.

With a development slate with over 60 original animation and motion comics in various stages of production and development, the potential for ROKiT Studios is limitless and with this massive library of IP, ROKiT is always looking to expand into broadcasting and beyond as they move into the future. Some popular original projects include "C.R.K.T.", "The Foil with Miles Chambley Watson", "Fiona Fatale", Oh No, Nolan!", and "Jack Chirp".

In the past year, Chairman and Co-Founder of ROKiT Flix, Jonathan Kendrick, brought on Jody Bennett as VP of ROKiT Studios whose background stretches across multiple formats from Reality TV hits such as "American Chopper" to game show greats like "ABC's To Tell The Truth" and comedy classics like "Betty White's Off Their Rockers", to grow their library of original content - including over 15 animated productions and 40+ motion comics. Additionally, Kendrick has broadened the production and development teams with Daytime Emmy-winning Production Executive Matt Bordofsky, as the new vice president of production who has produced more than 1,000 hours of broadcast TV in his 25 plus-year career. Alongside, Jonathan Kendrick Bennett and Bordofsky will be working hand in hand to bring their fantastic library of original content and IPs to the next level.

For media inquiries, please contact Keren Poznansky at keren.poznansky@gmail.com

About ROKiT Flix:

ROKiT Flix is a leading streaming platform offering a diverse selection of original programming including motion comics, movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more -all available to stream for free. With a commitment to revolutionizing the entertainment industry, ROKiT Flix provides users worldwide with access to premium content without subscription fees. For more information, visit https://rokitstudios.com/rokit-flix

You can download the ROKiT Flix app from the apple store here https://apps.apple.com/tr/app/rokit-flix/id6443699412

or from the google store here https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rokit.project510.android.flutter&hl=en_US&gl=US

SOURCE: ROKiT Flix Productions

View the original press release on accesswire.com