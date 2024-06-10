Tom Rasmussen Joins Cabrera Capital Markets as Head of Municipal Sales, Trading, and Underwriting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Today, Cabrera Capital Markets announced the newest Managing Director and Head of Municipal Sales, Trading, and Underwriting, Tom Rasmussen. Rasmussen will be based in New York City and is a seasoned finance professional with over 35 years of experience in municipal research sales and trading. One of his many roles in over three decades at Citigroup was leading Citi's Institutional Municipal Bond Sales team.

"We are continuing our commitment to grow our Municipal Department by hiring established proven leaders in our industry," said founder and CEO Martin Cabrera, Jr. "Tom Rasmussen has extensive experience in the U.S. municipal sector and globally, allowing Cabrera to expand on a larger scale."

Tom Rasmussen was most recently the Managing Director of Municipal Capital Solutions and Debt Capital Markets at Citigroup. In this role, he developed extensive experience managing U.S. and global municipal financial services including sales, trading, asset management and product development as well as expertise with client relationship building and credit analysis.

"Tom's stellar reputation at Citigroup precedes him and we are excited to have him lead our municipal sales, trading, underwriting efforts," said Mario Carrasco, Managing Director and Head of Public Finance. "We are proud of our Municipal team's recent growth and trajectory at Cabrera Capital, and Tom's proven leadership in municipal sales adds another level of expertise to build upon the existing expansion."

Cabrera Capital's Municipal teams work extensively with municipalities across the country including in New York, Illinois, Texas, and California.

About Cabrera Capital Markets

Cabrera Capital Markets is a leading investment bank, institutional brokerage, advisory, and real estate development firm, serving global corporations, pension funds, private equity firms, and municipalities. Known for its integrity and unwavering commitment to exceeding client's expectations, the firm deals in various markets including municipal bonds, global equities, taxable fixed-income securities, and preferred equities. Since 2001, Cabrera Capital has underwritten over $1.9 trillion in debt and equities and trades on average $2.2 billion in securities per day. The?firm is headquartered in Chicago, with seven additional offices nationwide and dedicated trading personnel resources in London. For more information about Cabrera Capital Markets, please visit?www.cabreracapital.com.

