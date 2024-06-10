The Luxury Pergola Unveils 'Haven' - The Ultimate Adjustable Pergola

Experience American Made Quality at Import Prices

WESTFIELD, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Today, The Luxury Pergola proudly announces the launch of its newest product, "Haven," a state-of-the-art 10' x 10' aluminum adjustable pergola kit. This revolutionary pergola is set to redefine outdoor living with its unmatched strength, versatility, and affordability.





Imagine transforming your outdoor space into a sanctuary where you can bask in the sun, find shade, or seek shelter from rain or snow-all with the touch of a button. Haven makes this vision a reality with its innovative adjustable slats that provide complete control over your environment.

Unparalleled Strength and Durability

Manufactured in the USA, Haven is built to withstand the harshest conditions, handling winds up to 120 mph and a snow load of 2000 lbs when the louvers are closed at the same time. This makes Haven 50% stronger than any other adjustable pergola kit in its price range, setting a new standard in outdoor comfort and durability.

Scott Elmore, President of The Luxury Pergola, said about his inspiration for this product, "We wanted to create a product that was more affordable but still gave our customers the strength and reliability that is synonymous with The Luxury Pergola. To get the price point down and keep manufacturing in the United States, we came up with a completely new design that is 50% stronger than anything else on the market, at a similar price point."

Affordable Excellence

At The Luxury Pergola, we believe in delivering top-tier products without the premium price tag. Haven exemplifies this commitment by offering superior strength and quality at a competitive price. Our tagline says it all: "American Made Quality at Import Prices."

Exclusive Pre-Order Offer

We are excited to open pre-orders for Haven today. Customers who pre-order now will receive an exclusive $2,000 discount, with initial shipments set for mid to late July. This is a limited-time offer designed to reward early adopters and ensure they experience the best in outdoor living.

Visit The Luxury Pergola to place your pre-order and secure your Haven today.

About The Luxury Pergola

The Luxury Pergola is dedicated to manufacturing the world's strongest aluminum pergola kits. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, we strive to enhance outdoor living spaces with products that combine durability, beauty, and American craftsmanship.

