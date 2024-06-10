Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Adolore BioTherapeutics to Present at the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference

Live video webcast on Monday, June 17th at 10:00 AM ET

Adolore BioTherapeutics ("Adolore" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough opioid-free gene therapy treatments for chronic pain, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference on June 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.

As part of the event, Roelof Rongen, CEO of Adolore, will provide an "elevator pitch" and outline the Company's upcoming milestones. Additionally, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast will be accessible on the event website, virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Adolore Biotherapeutics

Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of chronic pain and other pain and nervous system conditions or disorders. Our best-in-class programs are long-acting, locally acting gene-therapies that are opioid-free Disease Modifying Anti-Pain therapies (DMAPs) designed to treat many forms of chronic pain.

The Company's current CA8* gene therapy programs are in preclinical development for treatment of patients suffering from erythromelalgia, a life-long heritable chronic pain condition representing an orphan drug disease with no approved therapy, and chronic pain due to knee osteoarthritis, affecting a large number of patients that are often treated with opioids due to the lack of good alternatives, thus contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis.

