Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - WFE Investment Corp. (the "Acquiror"), a company controlled by The Michael Brian Stein Family Trust, announced that it has acquired 2,000,000 common shares of Thunder River Enterprises Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to a warrant exercise at $0.01 per share and then immediately gifted those shares to a beneficiary of the trust (the "Transactions"). Prior to the Transactions, the Acquiror had current beneficial ownership or exercising director or control over, directly and indirectly 10,250,000 common shares, representing approximately 26.1% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 5,125,000 common shares assuming the exercise of the warrants, representing 34.6% of the outstanding shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis. The remaining warrants held expired unexercised. Following the Transaction, the Acquiror owns 10,250,000 common shares representing approximately 23.5% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and relates to the Company and to the Acquiror. A copy of the Early Warning Report can be obtained at www.sedar.com under the Company's company profile. For further information please contact Michael Stein at Tel: 416-410-7722 or Michael.Stein@rogers.com.

