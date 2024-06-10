Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
iZafe Group presents at Stora Aktiedagarna

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that CEO Anders Segerström will present on Tuesday, June 11 at 11:45 AM at Stora Aktiedagarna in Stockholm.

On Tuesday, June 11 at 11:45 AM, iZafe will present its business at Stora Aktiedagarna in Stockholm. The address is Birger Jarlsgatan 61 A. The presentation will also be broadcast live and available afterwards on Aktiespararna's YouTube channel as well as on iZafe's website.

More information can be found via this link: https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/aktiedagarna-i-stockholm-42149

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
David Bagares gata 3
111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafegroup.com
eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

Stora Aktiedagen 1

Attachments

iZafe Group presents at Stora Aktiedagarna

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
