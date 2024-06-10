Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Ayima Group AB (publ) is updated

On February 20, 2024, the shares in Ayima Group AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer by White Pearl Technology Group AB to the shareholders in Ayima Group AB (publ). On April 11, 2024, White Pearl Technology Group AB disclosed through a press release that it had decided not to extend the acceptance period further. On June 7, 2024, the Company disclosed that its board had decided to apply for delisting of the shares in the Company from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has received such application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. On June 7, 2024, the Company also disclosed that its annual report will be delayed, since the Company has been unable to pay the outstanding invoices for the audit service due to a temporary liquidity crisis. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Ayima Group AB (publ) (AYIMA B, ISIN code SE0009888506, order book ID 159313). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.