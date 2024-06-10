Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
WKN: A2DS5K | ISIN: SE0009888506 | Ticker-Symbol: AY9B
Berlin
10.06.24
15:41 Uhr
0,274 Euro
-0,016
-5,52 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2024 15:47 Uhr
69 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Ayima Group AB (publ) is updated

On February 20, 2024, the shares in Ayima Group AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer by White
Pearl Technology Group AB to the shareholders in Ayima Group AB (publ). On
April 11, 2024, White Pearl Technology Group AB disclosed through a press
release that it had decided not to extend the acceptance period further. 

On June 7, 2024, the Company disclosed that its board had decided to apply for
delisting of the shares in the Company from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has received such application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

On June 7, 2024, the Company also disclosed that its annual report will be
delayed, since the Company has been unable to pay the outstanding invoices for
the audit service due to a temporary liquidity crisis. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Ayima Group AB (publ) (AYIMA B, ISIN code
SE0009888506, order book ID 159313). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
