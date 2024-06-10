Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Successfully Hosts GS Mandibular Repositioning Conference in Spain

MADRID, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology Conference was successfully held in Madrid, Spain. This gathering provided a unique space for international dental professionals to engage in in-depth dialogue and exchange ideas on Smartee's innovative S8 orthodontic solution.

Professor Gang Shen, Director of Shanghai Tai Kang ByBo Dental Hospital, along with his core team member, Dr. Te Wang, were invited to share their expertise on "The clear S8 orthopedic therapy: fundamental mechanisms, therapeutic procedures and clinical efficacy."

Professor Shen highlighted the challenges of severe malocclusions with skeletal components in the current orthodontic world. He emphasized that severe Class II jaw discrepancies, often caused by maxillary overgrowth and mandibular retrusion, result in a prognathic facial profile and malocclusion characterized by increased overjet, overbite, and a deep curve of Spee. One crucial treatment modality for this condition is the forward repositioning of the mandible, leading to regional adaptive remodeling of TMJ to support the new position of the mandible and the reposition of Class I intercuspal occlusion.

Following this, Professor Shen and Dr. Wang demonstrated the practical applications of Smartee S8-SGTB and S8-SGHB through clinical cases. These are both structural components of the S8 solution. Professor Shen explained that the mechanisms of both S8-SGTB and S8-SGHB involve mandibular advancement. The clinical procedure and protocol of the clear S8 consist of two phases: Phase I is to relocate the mandible forward and to manipulate the malpositioned teeth simultaneously, including crowding relief, frontal teeth retraction, and deep curve of Spee flattening. Phase II emphasizes detailed dental adjustments, such as elaboration on buccal segment intercuspation and anterior teeth interdigitation.

Dr. Wang further delved into the clinical procedures of S8 with the audience, covering consultation, oral scanning, case submission, 3D animation review, follow-up monitoring, and important notes for the patients. This helped participating doctors better master the techniques of Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology.

The event concluded with Dr. Carmen Pérez Cabrilla and Dr. Maria Del Pilar Pérez Rivera presenting their practices utilizing the Smartee GS treatment. They showcased the diagnostic approach as well as the facial profile improvements achieved before and after for their patients, offering inspiration for the attending clinicians.

The successful hosting of the Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology Conference in Spain is set to deepen academic exchanges between the brand and international dental professionals. It will also promote in-depth study of new classifications, concepts, technologies, and devices for correcting Class II malocclusions. Moving forward, Smartee plans to expand international cooperation to further advance the development of modern invisible orthodontic techniques.

About Smartee Denti-Technology:

Founded in 2004, Smartee is the leading provider of clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions in China. Headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee has two research & development centers and manufacturing plants that are fully automated. By serving over 64,000 doctors from 48,000 medical institutions in over 47 countries, Smartee has achieved over 1 million perfect smiles worldwide.

With the advance of digital solutions, Smartee continues expanding its portfolio and has launched over 10 aligner products catering to different malocclusion problems for children, adolescents and adults. Collaborating with Prof Gang Shen and his orthodontic team, Smartee has developed an innovative product: Smartee GS, which provides orthodontists with mandibular repositioning technology to treat patients with complex indications including facial prognathism, facial retrognathism and mandibular deviation more effectively.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433903/image_5022954_5274382.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433904/image_5022954_5274476.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433905/image_5022954_5274622.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433906/image_5022954_5274731.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartee-successfully-hosts-gs-mandibular-repositioning-conference-in-spain-302168309.html