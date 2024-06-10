Black Book Market Research: America's Health Insurance Plans Annual Institute & Expo Showcases Top-Performing Payer Technologies, Announces 2024 Black Book Survey Results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Black Book Research recognizes the leading companies across diverse IT market segments at the AHIP conference in Las Vegas this week. Based on the largest industry client survey of managed care organizations, Black Book, renowned for its unbiased, crowdsourced competitive intelligence and buyer opinion mining in healthcare technology and outsourcing, announces the 2024 awards for highest user experience and satisfaction among health plans and payers.









"Black Book is dedicated to pioneering research, customer satisfaction, loyalty polling, and analyzing strategic buyer issues in the managed care marketplace, all without the influence or financial affiliations of vendors," stated Doug Brown, President of the firm. "This is an exciting period for Black Book. Our team is unveiling unparalleled user experience surveying tools, the industry's most comprehensive client satisfaction database, innovative reporting features, and a knowledge management system that allows customers to share relevant and informed feedback in real-time. These advancements are set to elevate the quality and accuracy of our research, providing even deeper insights and value to our clients."

Black Book, its founders, owners, and employees hold no financial interests in the companies featured in its comparison performance reports and are not incentivized to recommend any of the 20,000 healthcare industry products and services vendors evaluated over the past decade. Between January and June this year, over 5,600 health plan users participated in the crowdsourced polling. Vendors were rated on 18 key performance indicators specific to health insurance and managed care firms.

These 21 vendors achieving the highest client experience scores, as determined by the Black Book surveys, will be prominently recognized at the AHIP 2024 trade show. The distinguished vendors highlighted with their respective exhibit hall booth numbers, provide attendees a clear guide to the top-performing companies in the industry to visit and evaluate on the exhibit hall floor. This recognition not only underscores their commitment to excellence in client satisfaction but also enhances their visibility and credibility among industry peers and potential clients at the event. The vendors are rated based on 18 key performance indicators, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of their capabilities and customer service standards within the health insurance and managed care sectors. This detailed acknowledgment aims to celebrate their achievements and encourage continuous improvement in delivering exceptional client experiences.

END-TO-END PROVIDER DATA MANAGEMENT & CREDENTIALLING SOLUTIONS

symplr (Booth 1727)

__________

CARE MANAGEMENT & COORDINATION SOLUTIONS

INFOMC (Booth 1734)

__________

PAYER RISK ADJUSTMENT SOLUTIONS

Machinify (Booth 2014)

__________

PAYER VALUE-BASED CARE ANALYTICS, PERFORMANCE & REPORTING

Quest Analytics (Booth 1507)

__________

HEALTH PLAN DATA INTEGRATION & TRANSFORMATION PLATFORM

Cloudera (Booth 1818)

__________

MEMBER EXPERIENCE & COMMUNICATION PORTAL

Personify Health (Booth 1406)

__________

PAYER CLAIMS ADMINISTRATION PLATFORM

VBA (Booth 1826)

__________

PAYER SYSTEM INTEGRATION SOLUTIONS

HealthEdge (Booth 1119)

__________

PAYER CLOUD PLATFORM SOLUTIONS

Inovalon (Booth 1101)

__________

PAYER PATIENT SAFETY, PHARMACY & CLINICAL COMMUNICATIONS

SureScripts (Booth 1501)

__________

PAYER COMPLIANCE, FRAUD & ABUSE SOLUTIONS

Verifiable (Booth 1609)

__________

HEALTH EQUITY & PAYER SDOH STRATEGY SOLUTIONS

Stanson Health (Booth 1739)

__________

PAYER TELEHEALTH & VIRTUAL CARE SOLUTIONS

Best Buy Health (Booth 1127)

__________

PAYER DATA VALIDATION & ACCURACY SOLUTIONS

Atlas Systems (Booth 1113)

__________

PRIOR AUTHORIZATION SOLUTIONS

Cohere Health (Booth 1579)

__________

BUSINESS PROCESS MANAGEMENT: CLAIMS & PAYMENT INTEGRITY

Sagility (Booth 1419)

__________

PAYER OUTSOURCING: BACK & MIDDLE OFFICE BUSINESS PROCESSING

Optum (Booth 1619)

__________

PAYER OUTSOURCING: FRONT END CLAIMS SERVICES

EXL Service (Booth 1801)

____________

PAYER VALUE-BASED CARE, NETWORK & CONTRACTING SERVICES CONSULTING

FTI Consulting (Booth 1719)

__________

CLEARINGHOUSE SOLUTIONS

Availity (Booth 1206)

__________

PAYER POPULATION HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Innovaccer (Booth 1808)

__________

For a full list of Black Book's top-ranked managed care category leaders including those top rated vendors not exhibiting at AHIP 2024, visit https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/health-plans-payers

About Black Book

Since 2005, Black Book Market Research LLC has provided healthcare decision-makers, IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, prospective software buyers, health plans, and others in the insurance technology industry with comprehensive comparison data on top-performing technology and managed services vendors.

As the largest user opinion poll in healthcare IT, the Black Book database houses over 2,500,000 viewpoints on information technology, capital equipment, emerging technology, consulting firms, and outsourced services vendor performance, with thousands of updates added weekly. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, visit https://BlackBookMarketResearch.com

Contact Information

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on newswire.com.