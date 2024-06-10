Former COO of Georgia School of Orthodontics Named General Counsel and EVP

Atlanta-based Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), the largest orthodontic residency program in the United States, has promoted Hannah Hale to General Counsel and Executive Vice President.

In this new role, Hale is responsible for consulting with and providing legal counsel to the GSO's executive team and Board of Trustees; developing and implementing policies and procedures in the areas of compliance, risk management, privacy, health law, education law, company operations, and human resources; and overseeing the design and implementation of GSO's continued institutional development. All of her efforts help contribute to the GSO mission: to educate qualified dentists to become specialists in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics with a commitment to excellence in patient-centered care, effective teaching, meaningful research, and service to the community. Prior to this promotion, Hale served as GSO's Associate Counsel and Chief Operating Officer.

She brings 10 years of experience as a healthcare and life sciences transactional attorney. Most recently, she served as Senior Counsel and Director of Contracting at Panda Health, where she was responsible for negotiating agreements for large health systems and digital health providers on both sides of the market. Prior to that, she was GSO's Senior Vice President of Operations. Other former clients include an educational technology start-up, a Fortune 100 healthcare company and a top-20 pharmaceutical company.

Hale also serves as a Vice Chair of the American Bar Association, Health Law Section for the 2023-2025 bar years, is an active member of the State Bar of Georgia Health Law section, serves as a Volunteer Healthcare Attorney for Pro Bono partnership of Atlanta and Alumni Interviewer for Tulane University. In addition, she just completed a two-year term on the Board of Directors of Newcomb-Tulane College.

She received a bachelor's degree from Tulane University and Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law.

"Hannah has a proven track record of success. She takes on her responsibilities with a willingness to go above and beyond," said Dr. Randy Kluender, GSO's President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. "She brings an outstanding level of professionalism, promoting teamwork while driving continuous improvements."

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Atlanta-based Georgia School of Orthodontics offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program, the largest in the U.S. is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents, while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the school's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

