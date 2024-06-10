American Thermoform Corporation: Zychem Limited Announces the Launch of Swell Form Pro - Revolutionizing Tactile Graphics Production

LA VERNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Zychem Limited, in collaboration with its parent company American Thermoform, is excited to introduce the Swell Form Pro, a state-of-the-art tactile graphics machine used to create educational products for the blind and visually impaired.





Swell Form Pro

Create High-Quality Tactile Graphics at Scale





The Swell Form Pro is specifically designed to improve, and enhance, the tactile graphic production capabilities for large-scale publishers. At speeds up to seven times faster than the standard Swell Form machine, this increase in efficiency is set to transform operations, as it now enables producers to rapidly expand their output and reach customers faster than ever before.

Enhanced Capabilities

The Swell Form Pro not only increases production speeds, but also reduces the need for extensive human resources, thereby allowing publishers to redirect efforts to other critical areas of development, production and service.

A Commitment to Education and Accessibility

Since inception, Zychem has been dedicated to advancing educational opportunities and accessibility for the blind and visually impaired. This launch represents a continuation of its mission to provide cutting-edge products and technologies that enhance learning and communication.

A Word From Leadership

Patrick Nunnelly, owner of American Thermoform, commented on the launch. "The Swell Form Pro represents a significant advancement in our capabilities to support not only our customers, but the entire braille and tactile graphics community, and its readers. Paired with production embossers by Braillo Norway (which is an American Thermoform company), superior braille and high-quality tactile graphics can now be produced quicker than ever before, which helps our greater goal of improving accessibility of educational materials for the blind and visually impaired."

About Zychem LTD

Zychem Limited was established in 1991 with the development of revolutionary products that made production of on-demand tactile graphics for the blind and visually impaired possible. Zychem is the industry-leading producer of swell paper (Swell Touch) and corresponding swell machines (Swell Form and Swell Form Pro).

About American Thermoform

American Thermoform has been a pioneer in the development of products for the blind and visually impaired since 1961. With the addition of Zychem and Braillo, these three companies have a shared commitment to advancing braille accessibility, literacy and inclusive education around the world. Together, they have set unparalleled standards in the industry, ensuring that visually impaired individuals around the world have access to high-quality braille and tactile graphics materials. More information about these three companies can be found by visiting American Thermoform.

Learn More About the Swell Form Pro

To learn more about the Swell Form Pro, please visit the dedicated product page on the Zychem website.

