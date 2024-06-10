Lauren Connelly Joins Vestor Capital as Wealth Management Advisor

Enhances Firm's Focus on Empowering Individuals, Families, and Businesses to Achieve Financial Success

Vestor Capital, a Chicago firm offering comprehensive wealth management and advisory services, has added former Merrill Lynch Advisor, Lauren Connelly, to its roster of Wealth Management Advisors. Vestor helps high net worth individuals and families, business owners and senior executives manage and grow their wealth through a combination of long-term planning, integrity in execution, and consistent follow-through. The firm has nearly $2 billion in assets under management and serves clients throughout the country.

In her new role, Ms. Connelly will draw upon her 10 years at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where she focused on women and wealth, guiding them through the intricacies of the personal and business aspects of their financial lives.

"Lauren develops deeply personal relationships with the individuals and families she works with," said Dennis Slott, Partner and Executive Vice President at Vestor Capital. "Her midwestern values fit with the Vestor ethos. Acting as a personal "CFO", she provides steadfast support backed by unbiased and carefully considered advice."

"I am thrilled to be joining a firm that is both sophisticated and approachable," said Connelly. "I look forward to expanding my horizons by tapping into Vestor's concierge model, comprehensive suite of services, and customized research."

Ms. Connelly specializes in Women & Wealth, Wealth Management, Financial Planning, Estate Planning, Divorce Solutions, Wealth Preservation Planning, HNW Individuals, Education Planning (529s), Retirement Planning, and Charitable Planning.

Lauren volunteers her time for many organizations, including the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago and the Lichen Sclerosus Support Network. She and her family live in Chicago.

About Vestor Capital, LLC

Founded in 1984, Vestor Capital, LLC is one of the premier registered investment advisory firms located in the greater Chicago area. With offices in Chicago, Lake Forest and Oak Brook, the firm provides investment management and holistic wealth management services through financial planning, retirement planning, insurance, estate/wealth transfer planning, business succession, and income tax planning. For more information, please visit www.vestorcapital.com

CONTACT: Carolyn Barr, CCO & HR Manager - cbarr@vestorcapital.com - (312) 641-2400

SOURCE: Vestor Capital

View the original press release on accesswire.com