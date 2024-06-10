South Korea's Standard Energy says the first batch of equipment has arrived at its new 3 GW silicon wafer and 3 GW solar cell smart factory in Thailand. Production is expected to commence in July. Standard Energy's 3 GW silicon wafer and 3 GW solar cell smart factory in Thailand has secured its first batch of equipment as it prepares to start production. The $100 million facility, which Standard Energy says will be the third-largest smart factory in Thailand, is located in the LK Rayong Industrial City Hub, in the southeastern part of the country. Construction began in 2023. The solar cell production ...

