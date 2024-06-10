Innovative AV-over-IP solutions for developers and installers maximizing JPEG XS capabilities with SMPTE 2110 and IPMX standards

InfoComm - intoPIX, the leading provider of low-latency, lightweight JPEG XS technologies and solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of TITANIUM. This groundbreaking range of solutions empowers developers, installers, and end-users to accelerate the deployment of SMPTE 2110 and IPMX with intelligent JPEG XS connectivity in their AV and entertainment workflows.

"Combining JPEG XS with ST2110 and IPMX enhances premium IP-based workflows by offering high video quality, low latency, and bandwidth efficiency," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing Sales Director at intoPIX.

Showcasing Two New Families of Titanium Solutions:

1. Titanium SDK EDK for Developers

Offering a comprehensive software development kit for workstations and servers (TitaniumSDK), leveraging embedded CPU, multi-processes, and discrete GPU. It supports PCIe NIC cards, integrated NICs, and both compressed and uncompressed ST2110. The embedded development kit (TitaniumEDK) is designed for SoC devices, including Nvidia Jetson SoC, AMD FPGA SoC, and other ARM SoCs, using integrated NICs and leveraging software or hardware codec accelerations.

2. Titanium APPs for Installers and End-Users

TitaniumViewer: Transforms laptops and workstations into efficient viewers of SMPTE2110 or IPMX streams. Demonstration will show support up to 8K or larger resolutions

TitaniumShow: Converts laptops and workstations into single or multiple JPEG XS IP-based sources with display resolutions of all sizes. Demonstration will show how to stream integrated and virtual screens of all sizes.

Revolutionary Features and Compatibility

The Titanium solutions boast native NMOS support alongside JPEG XS, ST2110, and forthcoming IPMX compatibility. They leverage the robust capabilities of intoPIX's JPEG XS-based technologies, supporting 4:2:2, 4:4:4, 8-, 10-, and 12-bit colors, and optimized coding performances across any resolution. Tested with various ST2110/IPMX equipment before and during infoComm, these solutions represent a significant leap forward, promising to boost the industry's transition to IPMX SMPTE 2110-based AV-over-IP workflows.

Visitors are invited to join intoPIX at InfoComm in Central Hall (C8363) to explore the new Titanium SDK, EDK, and APPs, and witness live demonstrations of their capabilities.

For more information or to schedule a meeting: www.intopix.com/infocomm

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power, and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality. www.intopix.com

