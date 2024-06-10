Pan African Resources Plc - Results of General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10
Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited
under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability
Share code on AIM: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR code: PAFRY
("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
Pan African shareholders (Shareholders) are advised that at the general meeting (GM) of Shareholders held on Monday, 10 June 2024, the special resolution, as set out in the notice of GM dated 24 May 2024, was approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.
The total number of Pan African ordinary shares (Shares) eligible to vote at the GM is 1,507,194,407 (being the entire issued share capital of the Company less the 14,488,695 Shares in which the directors of the Company are interested and a total of 701,178,944 Shares held by "substantial shareholders" (as defined in the AIM Rules for Companies))(Eligible Shares).
The resolution proposed at the GM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against, was as follows:
Resolution 1: To approve the cancellation of the Company's share premium account and associated matters.
Shares Voted
1,225,061,675
81.28%
Abstained
0.61%
For
99.99%
Against
0.01%
Notes
- Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the Eligible Shares.
- Percentages of shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of shares voted in respect of each resolution.
- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the Eligible Shares.
Johannesburg
10 June 2024
