10.06.2024
Pan African Resources Plc - Results of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited

under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability

Share code on AIM: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

  1. RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Pan African shareholders (Shareholders) are advised that at the general meeting (GM) of Shareholders held on Monday, 10 June 2024, the special resolution, as set out in the notice of GM dated 24 May 2024, was approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.

The total number of Pan African ordinary shares (Shares) eligible to vote at the GM is 1,507,194,407 (being the entire issued share capital of the Company less the 14,488,695 Shares in which the directors of the Company are interested and a total of 701,178,944 Shares held by "substantial shareholders" (as defined in the AIM Rules for Companies))(Eligible Shares).

The resolution proposed at the GM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against, was as follows:

Resolution 1: To approve the cancellation of the Company's share premium account and associated matters.

Shares Voted

1,225,061,675

81.28%

Abstained
9,127,743

0.61%

For
1,224,973,635

99.99%

Against
88,040

0.01%

Notes

  • Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the Eligible Shares.
  • Percentages of shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of shares voted in respect of each resolution.
  • Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the Eligible Shares.

Johannesburg

10 June 2024

Corporate information

Corporate office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered office

2nd Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644

info@paf.co.za

Chief executive officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial director and debt officer

Deon Louw

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644

Nominated adviser and joint broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor and JSE debt sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200

Joint broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


