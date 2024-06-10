Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
10.06.24
09:19 Uhr
0,311 Euro
-0,007
-2,05 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.06.2024 16:12 Uhr
105 Leser
Minesto AB: Minesto and Sev renew and update Power Purchase Agreement - underlining the value of tidal energy in the Faroese energy mix

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and VÄSTRA GÖTALAND, Sweden, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ocean energy developer Minesto and pioneering Faroese utility company Sev have jointly renewed and updated the power purchase agreement (PPA). The price-level is adjusted to denote the total system value of tidal energy in the future 100% renewable energy mix in the Faroe Islands.

Initially signed in 2020, the PPA between Minesto and Sev is now updated and renewed for two more years after approval from the Energy Agency in the Faroe Islands (Orka). The electricity price-level is upgraded to reflect the total system value of tidal energy.

The PPA covers the capacity of the three tidal power plants in Vestmanna and is an extension of the first off-taker relationship in the world where energy from Minesto's unique tidal energy dragons is supplied.

"The updated PPA is on a price-level that underlines the value of tidal energy in energy mix in the Faroe Islands," said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

"We are pleased to sign a renewed power purchase agreement with Minesto at this point. We are very hopeful that tidal energy will play a vital role in the future energy mix in the Faroe Islands and in our efforts to reach 100% sustainable electricity generation by 2030," said Terji Nielsen, Head of R&D at Sev.

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-and-sev-renew-and-update-power-purchase-agreement---underlining-the-value-of-tidal-energy-in,c3998300

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3998300/2855457.pdf

Press Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-and-sev-renew-and-update-power-purchase-agreement--underlining-the-value-of-tidal-energy-in-the-faroese-energy-mix-302168327.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
