Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") announces that at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 31, 2024, InZinc's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business.

A total of 41,180,020 common shares were represented at the Meeting, being 33.37% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

Directors Votes For % of Votes Kerry M. Curtis 30,031,834 86.18% Louis G. Montpellier 30,031,834 86.18% Wayne Hubert 34,031,834 97.66%

Auditors Votes For % of Votes To appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. 41,019,093 99.61%

Stock Option Plan Votes For % of Votes To re-approve the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan. 33,589,334 96.39%

Grant of Stock Options

InZinc announces the grant of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase a total of 1,350,000 common shares of the Company for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share effective June 7, 2024. These stock options will vest over the next 12 months.

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer and, through its Indy project, equity investment and royalty interests, is exposed to a diverse portfolio of active North American base metals and precious metals projects. The Company has discovered and continues to explore for expansion of near surface zinc mineralization at the easily accessible Indy project located in a new and under-explored mineral region of central British Columbia, Canada. A Canadian subsidiary of South32 (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. InZinc has a significant equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) which is advancing multiple North American base metals projects. In addition, InZinc has a production royalty and will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West's West Desert project.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

___________

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com

For further information contact :

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: joyce@inzincmining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements, include but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events of developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-Looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipates, intends, estimates, plans, postulate, indicate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although InZinc believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or actions, and that actual results or actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Inzinc disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.com.

