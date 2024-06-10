Regulatory News:

Clariane (Paris:CLARI), Europe's leading community for care in times of vulnerability (the "Company") announces that the General Meeting of Shareholders has approved all the resolutions supported by the Board of Directors including the reserved capital increase of approximately 92.1 million euros for the benefit of HLD Europe, Flat Footed and Leima Valeurs.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on 10 June 2024, chaired by Jean-Pierre Duprieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and attended by Sophie Boissard, Group Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Garin, Group Chief Financial Officer, Amandine Daviet, Group Corporate Secretary, the members of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors.

Approval of the reserved capital increase

On 17 May 2024, as part of the third stage of the plan to strengthen its financial structure by €1.5 billion in order to meet the increased constraints encountered in refinancing its forthcoming debt maturities (the " Strengthening Plan") announced on 14 November 2023, the Company announced capital increases totaling up to approximately €328 million, consisting of:

a capital increase of approximately 92.1 million euros reserved to HLD 1 Flat Footed 2 and Leima 3 the completion of which was subject to the approval of the 19 th and 20 th resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting of shareholders held today (the " Combined General Meeting of 10 June 2024 "), and

Flat Footed and Leima the completion of which was subject to the approval of the 19 and 20 resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting of shareholders held today (the " "), and a subsequent capital increase, with shareholders' preferential subscription rights, for a maximum amount of approximately €236 million, to be carried out on the basis of the 2nd resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting of shareholders on 26 March 2024.

At the Combined General Meeting of 10 June 2024, more that 98% of the shareholders present or represented approved the principle of a reserved capital increase without shareholder preferential subscription rights for the benefit of HLD, Flat Footed and Leima for a total cumulative amount, including share premium, of 92,099,997.60 euros, by issuing 35,423,076 new shares at price of 2.60 euros per new share (the "Reserved Capital Increase

Following approval of the resolutions required to complete the Reserved Capital Increase, the Company's Board of Directors, meeting today, has decided to implement the delegation of authority granted by the Combined General Meeting of 10 June 2024 and to launch the Reserved Capital Increase, the settlement and delivery of which should take place on 12 June 2024. The net proceeds of the Reserved Capital Increase will be used for the make early repayment of the bridge loan, the outstanding principal of which is 175 million euros. The balance of the bridge loan will therefore be reduced to 85 million euros.

Following the Reserved Capital Increase, the Company's share capital would amount to €1,423,923.05, divided into 142,392,305 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.01 each.

Governance

Predica's directorship was renewed at the Combined General Meeting of 10 June 2024.

The Combined General Meeting of 10 June 2024 also approved the appointment of:

two independent directors, Sylvia Metayer and Patricia Damerval,

two directors nominated by HLD Europe, Mr Jean-Bernard Lafonta and HLD Europe,

a director nominated by Leima Valeurs, Mr Ondrej Novák.

The mandates of Mr Jean-Bernard Lafonta, HLD Europe and Mr Ondrej Novák will be effective from the date of completion of the Reserved Capital Increase.

The terms of office of Holding Malakoff Humanis and Mrs Catherine Soubie, who did not wish to be reappointed, expired at the close of the Combined General Meeting of 10 June 2024.

Attendance at the Combined General Meeting of 10 June 2024 and record of decisions

At this General Meeting, 56,255,010 shares with voting rights and an identical number of exercisable voting rights were represented out of a total of 106,969,229 shares with voting rights, i.e. 52,73% of shares with voting rights. Predica did not take part in the vote on the 16th resolution (regulated agreements) and Flat Footed and Leima Valeurs did not take part in the vote on the 19th and 20th resolutions (reserved capital increase).

The Combined General Meeting of 10 June 2024 adopted all the resolutions supported by the Board of Directors i.e. a total of 23 resolutions out of the 24 submitted for approval. It should be noted that the 21st resolution (capital increase in favour of members of a company or group savings plan) had not been approved by the Board of Directors as the General Meeting of 26 March 2024 had already approved such a resolution (3rd resolution), which is still valid for a period of approximately 23 months.

Full voting results will be available on the Company's website (www.clariane.com

A replay of the General Meeting will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website (www.clariane.com

Upcoming events:

5 August 2024 Sales and results for the half-year 2024

23 October 2024 Sales for the 3rd quarter 2024

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 60,000 professionals provide services to over 800,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley, etc.), specialized care facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Ages et Vie, etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris since November 2006, In compartment B

Euronext ticker: CLARI ISIN: FR0010386334

