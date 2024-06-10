Solnarize Making Waves, Aims To Be The Next Big Solana Meme Coin

ABU DHABI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / A new meme coin called Solnarize is emerging as Solana's latest sensation, raising over 200 SOL in its first few minutes of presale.

The token continues the presale trend, which famously saw $SLERF overtake Ethereum in on-chain trading volume after its IEO. But now, SLERF has a young protégé in the form of Solnarize, looking to start where SLERF left off and carry the meme coin space into a new paradigm of excitement.

The project adopts the novel approach of SLERF, BOME, PUMP, and PUDU, running a presale without tiers or stages. This offers a distinct outlook from most presales, which are tiered with incremental price hikes.

Yet, this new form captivates the attention of Solana degens, placing $SRIZE in an advantageous position for success.

Investors send SOL to the wallet address on the Solnarize website to buy in the presale. Then, they can sit back and wait. Once the presale ends, the tokens will be airdropped into the senders' wallets.

Its website says 1 SOL coin gets you 325,000 $SRIZE tokens during the presale.

While retaining resonance and relevance to market trends, Solnarize's fresh outlook has driven tremendous excitement, enabling its presale to enjoy outsized success in its opening minutes.

Solana Presale Appetite Explodes Following SLERF and BOME Hyper-Success

Solana meme coin presales have transcended the interest of on-chain degens and gone mainstream.

For example, Bloomberg closely reported SLERF's sensation after its presale, explaining how it eclipsed Ethereum's trading volume.

Meanwhile, Book of Meme secured a Binance listing within two days of launch and became the fastest meme coin to a $1 billion market cap after its presale.

Such success only draws more eyeballs, laying the way for new Solana presales.

The blueprint is already in place, so investors are hungry for the next Solana meme coin sensation.

Having swiftly raised over 200 SOL, Solnarize looks like a force to be reckoned with. This immediate hype suggests that investors are viewing $SRIZE as a potential follow-up to the meteoric rise of SLERF and BOME.

Yet, despite the evident investment interest, Solnarize is also gathering pace on social media.

With just a few tweets, it has already started to trend on X. The initial tweet outlines its goal of combining meme culture with sustainability through the Solar Defender game.

Solnarize investors can help bolster the project's success by sharing and interacting with these posts.

Given its early-stage success, it should be no surprise that this sustainability-focused meme coin boasts immense upside potential.

100X Gains at Play for Solnarize

Indeed, the memetic allure of Solnarize and its predecessors is compelling, but ultimately, market participants are here to make cash.

Following its presale, BOME exploded to unprecedented heights, although analysts allege that a group of savvy whales colluded to ensure its success.

Regarding Solnarize, rumors are circulating that the team behind the successful meme coin Smog is involved, setting a bullish precedent for its future. A well-versed team is instrumental to meme coin success, taking care of liquidity, marketing, and community management.

Smog soared 100x following its launch, reaching over a $200 million market cap and gaining recognition from top industry analysts.

It makes sense that these rumors are circulating, given the fiery start to Solnarize's presale launch.

Although its potential remains to be seen, the bullish market conditions forged by earlier Solana meme coins and Solnarize's early success all point to a bright future.

About Solnarize

Solnarize is a visionary meme coin project on the Solana blockchain that merges the fun of meme culture with the principles of sustainability through a play-to-earn gaming model. Leveraging Solana's efficiency, Solnarize aims to offer an engaging and profitable experience while promoting environmental consciousness.

Contact:

Andzo Xemberzi

enquiries@solnarize.com

Website: https://solnarize.com

X: https://x.com/SolnarizeSrize

Telegram: https://t.me/solnarize

Medium: https://medium.com/@solnarize

