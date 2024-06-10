Stran & Company, Inc.: Stran & Company Expands Multiple Contracts with Industry-Leading Customers

Quincy, MA, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG; SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that it has recently secured multiple expanded contracts with industry-leading, enterprise-level customers. These customers span multiple sectors and geographies, demonstrating Stran's position as a leader in the promotional products industry, as well as validating Stran's ability to address the complex marketing needs of its diversified customers.

The expanded agreements, each representing six-figure expected annual revenue, are with multiple customers, including a best-in-class original equipment manufacturer serving the automotive industry, a state-of-the-art engineering products and services firm, and a leading global provider of mission-critical technologies and services for the oil and gas industry. Each customer had various reasons for expanding their contracts with Stran, however, all centered around Stran's exceptional reputation for quality and reliability.

"We are very proud to expand these meaningful contracts with leading organizations," commented Andy Shape, CEO of Stran. "These customers selected us based on our performance, trusted relationship, and consistent reliability of products and services. Our products management technology is designed for each customer to increase brand awareness, streamline operations, and enhance efficiency. In the case of one customer, their sales had doubled over a short period and they needed quick scaling of products, which we showed we could accomplish. Additionally, our technology provided the ability to manage the brand's spend in a centralized location for all of their international offices while globally managing their inventory, which was a key differentiator. We are excited to build upon these prior relationships, and working closely with these customers for years to come while meeting their evolving promotional product needs."

About Stran

For over 29 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company's mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These risks and uncertainties include those which are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com



Press Contact:

Howie Turkenkopf

press@stran.com





