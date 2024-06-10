Discovery Education Offers Educators Free Professional Development Resources Addressing Key Topics

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Global edtech leader Discovery Education and a selection of corporate partners recently released an array of new, free professional development resources addressing key topics in teaching and learning that will help educators continue honing instructional practices all summer long.

Discovery Education's dynamic professional development content is designed to provide all teachers at all experience levels with innovative new strategies for integrating digital resources into instruction. The topics covered by these new free professional learning resources include:

AR/VR

Educators can build confidence in using immersive resources while learning how to create powerful learning moments in any learning environment with Discovery Education's curated AR/VR professional development content. With these resources, educators will dive into information, techniques, and teaching strategies that focus on increasing student engagement using immersive technology in the classroom. This content is made available in partnership with Verizon

Health & Wellness

To help educators better prepare for conversations with students about the most common forms of substance misuse threatening their communities, this on-demand webinar addresses all the primary drug categories and how educators can communicate with students. This content is made available by Operation Prevention, a program created in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Literacy

Discover new ways to teach literacy essentials in this series of microlearnings from Discover Literacy - a program with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and the National AfterSchool Association. Educators can create everyday connections to the five foundational keys of literacy with on-the-go microlearnings and flexible instructional support. These hands-on resources provide an explicit, systematic approach to instruction and opportunities to practice applying new skills.

Users of Discovery Education Experience have access to these resources and much more in the Professional Learning NOW channel, which provides bite-sized, on-demand learning for teachers. This channel covers a variety of topics that are timely and relevant for teachers, while each microlearning provides actionable and practical application ideas for teachers.

"Teachers are learners, too. As a former educator, I know what a critical role professional development can play for both the educator's and student's success," said Lance Rougeux, Discovery Education's Senior Vice President of Curriculum, Instruction, and Student Engagement, and a former Philadelphia public school teacher. "Discovery Education is proud to offer up these free professional development resources to all educators to sharpen their skills as they continue to nurture student curiosity."

In addition, the Discovery Educator Network (DEN) Community offers educators one of the most thriving professional learning networks in the world. As a global network of education professionals, the Discovery Educator Network connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable idea sharing and inspiration.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

