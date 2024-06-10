KBX Logistics/Georgia-Pacific Awarded Paper Transport 2023 CPG Dedicated Carrier of the Year

DE PERE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / On Tuesday, June 5, KBX Logistics/Georgia-Pacific surprised the Paper Transport (PTI) team with the prestigious 2023 CPG Dedicated Carrier of the Year award. Receiving the award for the 10th time in company history reflects the consistent capacity and superior service of PTI.

Vice President of Operations Wes Kornowske proudly announced the achievement to the rest of the company on Wednesday morning:

"To be the best dedicated carrier for one of the largest companies in America is huge … that is the top of the mountain."

Kornowske continued to highlight the impressive work of the drivers and collaborative efforts made by the entire team. "We are a bigger company now than ever, but we all still touch that customer in some way," he commented. "Everybody is working together to create an excellent experience for our customer."

Echoing Kornowske's sentiment of the 34-year partnership, CEO Ben Schill commented:

"Our goal has always been to be an extension of the KBX Logistics team who handles the transportation for Georgia Pacific. Through the years, we have made each other stronger, and this award is a testament to the value we provide year after year."

Paper Transport's best-in-class drivers are committed to providing outstanding service. Their driver coaching and hiring practices prioritize performance and safety, further enhancing supply chain efficiency.

About Paper Transport: PTI, a top 100 for-hire truckload carrier, excels in dedicated, one-way OTR, and sustainability solutions, alongside being a top 20 IMC intermodal/dray provider as well as brokerage provider across diverse industries. After 30+ years, Paper Transport has established a notable national presence offering both asset and non-asset solutions through strategic partnerships and versatile logistics capabilities.

The PTI team can be reached at 1-800-317-3650, info@papertransport.com or www.papertransport.com.

Pictured, left to right: Brian Figueroa, John Casaburri, Wes Kornowske, Ben Schill, Jared Stedl, Tracy Reiss, and Paul Servais

