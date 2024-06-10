Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
10.06.2024 17:26 Uhr
Kohler Co.: Celebrating Collaboration, Community Building, and ERG's With Kohler

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Kohler Co.

At Seramount's May 2024 EmERGe conference in New York City, Kohler Co's incredible business resource groups were named 2023 ERG Impact Award honorees in the ERG Collaboration category.

The award recognizes their commitment to driving positive change in diversity, equity, and inclusion through partnership, particularly the inaugural Kohler Women's Leadership Summit which was a collaborative effort across all groups.

Their very own Barbra Klug and Susie W., co-presidents of Kohler's mental health advocacy group HeadsUP, also participated in panel discussions on community mental health support and collaboration.

Learn more about Kohler's business resource groups: https://www.kohlercompany.com/careers/diversity-equity-inclusion/brgs/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
