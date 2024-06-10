Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - R Public Relations Firm (RPR), a boutique PR firm, announced the opening of its new office in Nashville's The Gulch neighborhood. The office is in The Malin, an elevated, work-focused members club that offers beautiful spaces to inspire creativity and encourage flow.

The new office space boasts ample natural lighting, thoughtfully designed spaces in rich royal hues, soundproofed booths, and bottomless coffee and espresso. Workspaces are spacious, and there's plenty of access to electrical outlets, desk lighting, and printing-in other words, a productivity oasis offering everything PR professionals need to thrive.

Having served clients in Middle Tennessee for over a decade, RPR will use its new space to collaborate on campaigns, host in-person events and photoshoots, and work with local clients in person. Nashville is a key hub city for the firm, which specializes in food & beverage, hospitality, and lifestyle public relations.

"As RPR evolves, I'm excited to provide my Nashville-based team with a space where they can come together and develop exceptional campaigns for our growing clientele in Middle Tennessee," said Emily Reynolds Bergh, founder of R Public Relations Firm. "This space will elevate our output and support our growing team." Photos of the new space can be found here.

RPR's new office is located at 700 8th Ave S #212 in Nashville, Tenn. Learn more about RPR's work, clients, and team at rprfirm.com.

About RPR

Built with heart and innovation, R Public Relations Firm is a unique boutique PR firm. We pride ourselves in understanding the custom needs of every client we work with and making them "R" own. We are fueled by our clients' passions and the people that make their businesses run. Our mission is to provide exceptionally creative and curated services for our clients, whom we respect and admire. While we have offices in Nashville, New York, and Austin, we are a remote agency at heart, representing clients across the country and everywhere in between.

