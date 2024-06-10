The U. S. International Trade Commission unanimously voted that solar cell manufacturing in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, supported by local incentives, is harming U. S. industry. This decision paves the way for the Commerce Department to finalize its determinations on countervailing duties by July 18 and anti-dumping duties by October 1. From pv magazine USA In its preliminary findings, the U. S. International Trade Commission (USITC) found reasonable indications that the domestic solar module manufacturing industry is being materially harmed by imported solar cells from Cambodia, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...