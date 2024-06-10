SOHM, Inc. Announces its ABBIE Genome Editing Technology Successfully Engineered a T-cell immunotherapy from a Healthy Human Donor

SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN) (the "Company"), a pharmaceutical and upstart biotechnology company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announced that preliminary data from a 3rd party user resulted in ABBIE genome editing technology successfully engineering a T-cell from a healthy human donor and killed lung cancer cells in an experimental cancer model. The data was presented at the 2024 AACR conference in San Diego. This type of engineered T -Cell is called CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell). This breakthrough method for immunotherapy against cancer is normally made using a virus-based delivery system. However, the ABBIE system can be delivered as an mRNA or purified protein along with donor polynucleic acid and guide RNA without the use of virus and is able to engineer lung cancer cell killing CAR T-cells very efficiently. "The preliminary data is intriguing and suggests ABBIE can be used as a powerful tool in the development of immunotherapies."-David Aguilar Ph.D. COO SOHM Inc.

Dr. Aguilar, further stated that, CAR T-cell therapy is a groundbreaking form of cancer treatment that harnesses the power of a patient's own immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells are engineered patient immune cells that are designed to recognize and attack specific proteins on the surface of cancer cells.

The importance of CAR T-cell therapy lies in its ability to provide targeted and personalized treatment for patients with certain types of cancer, particularly those that have not responded to traditional forms of treatment such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy. By reprogramming a patient's own immune cells to specifically target cancer cells, CAR T-cell therapy offers the potential for more effective and less toxic treatment options.

The field of CAR T-cell therapy has seen significant growth and advancement in recent years, with several CAR T-cell therapies receiving approval from regulatory agencies for the treatment of certain types of blood cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma. These approvals have paved the way for further research and development in the field, leading to the exploration of CAR T-cell therapy for other types of cancer.

In addition to its potential to revolutionize cancer treatment, CAR T-cell therapy also holds promise for the treatment of other diseases, such as autoimmune disorders, neurological disease and infectious diseases. As researchers continue to refine and optimize CAR T-cell therapy, the field is expected to continue to grow and expand, offering new hope for patients battling cancer and other serious illnesses.

On average, CAR T-cell therapy can cost anywhere from $373,000 to $475,000 per patient in the United States. This high cost is primarily due to the complex and personalized nature of CAR T-cell therapy, which involves the extraction, modification, and re-infusion of a patient's own immune cells.

In terms of the market value for CAR T companies, According to Vision Research Reports, the global cancer immunotherapy market size was estimated at USD 125.73 billion in 2023 and it is projected to increase USD 280.11 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 8.34% from 2024 to 2033. Some of the key players in the CAR T-cell therapy market include Novartis, Gilead Sciences (through its acquisition of Kite Pharma), and Bristol Myers Squibb (through its acquisition of Celgene).

Overall, the market value for CAR T companies is expected to continue to grow as more research and development efforts are focused on advancing CAR T-cell therapy and expanding its application to a wider range of cancer types and other diseases. The high cost of CAR T-cell therapy presents challenges in terms of access and affordability, but ongoing efforts are being made to address these issues and make this innovative treatment more widely available to patients in need. More effective production methods via use of techniques like ABBIE genome editing will assist in bringing patient costs down and expanding use of the therapy to many more people affected by cancers.

We are proud to announce ongoing work on ABBIE (A Binding Based Integrase Enzyme), a revolutionary retroviral integrase with a linked dCas9 DNA binding domain. ABBIE has the potential to revolutionize genome editing by allowing precise and targeted integration of predesigned donor DNA into the genome of cells. This groundbreaking technology opens up new possibilities for treating genetic diseases, developing novel therapies, and advancing scientific research. With its advanced targeting system, simplified operational protocols, and reduced risk of off-target effects, ABBIE could well become the gold standard for genetic modifications, paving the way for new discoveries and treatments said David Aguilar, COO of SOHM, Inc.

For more information about SOHM Inc. and its work on ABBIE, please visit www.SOHM.com

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

SOHM, Inc.:

Name: Baron Night, CEO/Dr. David Aguilar, COO

Email: info@sohm.com

Phone: (714) 522-6700

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development-stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year and our quarterly reports uploaded from time to time on OTCMarkets.com.

SOURCE: SOHM, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com