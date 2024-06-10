Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Berlin
10.06.24
08:05 Uhr
1,020 Euro
+0,030
+3,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
10.06.2024 18:31 Uhr
131 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Jun-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
10 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               10 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      147,312 
Highest price paid per share:         90.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          88.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 89.6772p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,392,211 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,392,211) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      89.6772p                    147,312

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
3069               90.00       08:47:35          00070223027TRLO0      XLON 
2700               90.00       08:47:35          00070223028TRLO0      XLON 
11275               90.00       08:50:35          00070223089TRLO0      XLON 
1420               90.00       08:50:35          00070223090TRLO0      XLON 
7122               90.00       08:50:35          00070223091TRLO0      XLON 
501                89.20       08:53:37          00070223155TRLO0      XLON 
4196               89.20       08:53:37          00070223156TRLO0      XLON 
2054               89.20       08:53:37          00070223157TRLO0      XLON 
1216               89.20       08:53:37          00070223158TRLO0      XLON 
40                89.20       08:53:37          00070223159TRLO0      XLON 
353                89.20       08:53:37          00070223160TRLO0      XLON 
365                89.20       08:53:37          00070223161TRLO0      XLON 
5980               89.20       09:01:25          00070223335TRLO0      XLON 
25                89.00       09:59:17          00070224748TRLO0      XLON 
5667               89.00       09:59:17          00070224749TRLO0      XLON 
2358               89.00       09:59:17          00070224750TRLO0      XLON 
4716               89.00       09:59:17          00070224751TRLO0      XLON 
645                88.60       10:52:37          00070226027TRLO0      XLON 
1460               88.60       10:52:37          00070226028TRLO0      XLON 
3763               88.60       10:52:37          00070226029TRLO0      XLON 
3338               90.00       12:21:49          00070227925TRLO0      XLON 
10653               90.00       12:21:49          00070227926TRLO0      XLON 
3441               90.00       12:21:49          00070227927TRLO0      XLON 
2978               90.00       12:21:49          00070227928TRLO0      XLON 
167                89.60       14:46:14          00070231736TRLO0      XLON 
29558               89.60       14:51:01          00070232018TRLO0      XLON 
715                89.60       14:51:01          00070232019TRLO0      XLON 
2318               89.60       14:52:54          00070232054TRLO0      XLON 
4628               89.60       14:56:18          00070232133TRLO0      XLON 
898                90.40       15:44:24          00070234006TRLO0      XLON 
960                90.40       15:44:24          00070234007TRLO0      XLON 
199                90.40       15:44:24          00070234008TRLO0      XLON 
88                90.40       15:44:24          00070234009TRLO0      XLON 
6941               90.20       15:45:16          00070234033TRLO0      XLON 
6540               90.00       15:45:17          00070234041TRLO0      XLON 
1954               90.00       15:46:17          00070234065TRLO0      XLON 
4517               90.00       15:46:17          00070234066TRLO0      XLON 
6509               89.80       15:55:57          00070234419TRLO0      XLON 
1985               89.60       16:24:42          00070236149TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  326994 
EQS News ID:  1921907 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1921907&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2024 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.