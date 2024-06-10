DJ O'KEY GROUP TRANSFERS ITS GDRs TO II LEVEL LIST ON MOEX

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP TRANSFERS ITS GDRs TO II LEVEL LIST ON MOEX 10-Jun-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice for Shareholders 10 June 2024 O'KEY GROUP TRANSFERS ITS GDRs TO II LEVEL LIST ON MOEX O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, announces the transfer by the Moscow Exchange of the Company's global depositary receipts (GDRs) to Level II Quotation List from 13 June 2024. All materials published by the Group are available at www.okeygroup.lu. GDRs of O'KEY GROUP S.A. have been traded in Level I Quotation List on the Moscow Exchange since December 2020. In view of the potential delisting from the London Stock Exchange planned for 18 June 2024, the Group had applied to the Moscow Exchange requesting to transfer the GDRs of O'KEY GROUP S.A. to Level II List. On 10 June 2024, the Moscow Exchange decided to transfer O'KEY GROUP S.A. GDRs from Level I to Level II section of the Quotation List from 13 June 2024. O'KEY GROUP S.A. GDR program continues to operate and trade seamlessly on the Moscow Exchange. Additionally, O'KEY GROUP S.A. GDRs have been listed on the Astana International Stock Exchange (AIX) since March 2023. The Group plans to keep its listing on both the Moscow Exchange and AIX. For more information, please contact: Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 266 Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu

ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, LSE, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of 31 March 2024, the Group had 297 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 220 discounters) with a total selling space of 661,149 sq m. O'KEY opened its first hypermarket in St Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in 70 O'KEY hypermarkets across the country. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St Petersburg - and employs 19,200 people.

In 2023, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB 207.9 bn, and EBITDA reached RUB 17.0 bn.

The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%. GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%.

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US6708662019 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: OKEY LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 326992 EQS News ID: 1921891 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1921891&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)