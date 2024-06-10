Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Leader in travel dining will bring a strong flavor of Sacramento to the airport, introducing outposts of locally loved restaurants and national brands, enhancing the passenger experience by transforming nearly 16,700 ft2 of concessions space across Terminals A and B.
Global restaurateur HMSHost, part of Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) and a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, today announced it was awarded a new 15-year contract to open nine new dining options at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) in North America - part of the airport's transformation of its food and beverage offerings with a strong emphasis on showcasing local brands.
In addition to these locally born brands, HMSHost will unveil a beautifully renovated Starbucks in Terminal B along with two hybrid Starbucks locations in Terminal A, both of which will have a complementary retail store. Both Sycamore Market and Golden Grove Market were created in partnership with Avolta travel retailer Hudson and will offer travelers the opportunity to enjoy their Starbucks beverage or bite while perusing a curated assortment of travel essentials, snacks, tech, books, magazine, and local products and gifts.
About Sacramento Department of Airports
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1921921
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1921921 10.06.2024 CET/CEST