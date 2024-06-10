Nava Health Announces Lease Signing for First New York Location

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Nava Health, a leader in longevity, integrative, and functional medicine, today announced that it has signed a lease for the first Nava Center in New York. Located at 119 Old Country Road, Carle Place, the new center will provide 5000 sq ft of treatment and retail space and is expected to open later this year.

Nava Health isn't just about treating illness; the Company views healthcare as a proactive journey toward optimal well-being. Recognizing the growing emphasis and effectiveness of preventative and longevity-focused medicine, Nava Health offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to empower individuals. Offerings include functional medicine, focused on the root causes of health issues, regenerative medicine, which aims to restore cellular and tissue function, and personalized wellness plans that provide a roadmap for long-term health.

"We are excited to announce Nava's expansion to New York. This is a milestone in our growth trajectory, providing a significant opportunity to bring our innovative healthcare services to Long Island and introduce Nava to the wider New York Metropolitan area," says Bernie Dancel, CEO of Nava Health. "This lease signing strengthens our market presence and positions us to bring a comprehensive suite of services for health optimization to a new audience of consumers. Nava Health is thrilled to partner with Carle Place residents in prioritizing their well-being. Our personalized, data-driven approach to healthcare empowers individuals to take charge of their health and live their lives to the fullest."

A Perfect Fit for Carle Place's Vibrant Community

Carle Place residents understand the value of making time for their health alongside busy commuter lifestyles. Access to New York City allows residents to excel in their careers while enjoying a vibrant community with outdoor amenities and green spaces like Eisenhower Park. Nava Health's focus on longevity, preventative care and health optimization aligns seamlessly with the needs of these busy professionals. The Company's integrated approach provides a comprehensive healthcare solution, eliminating the necessity for multiple provider visits.

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice combining integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Their innovative medical practice utilizes a data-driven, personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. Each client receives an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific needs and goals. All client wellness roadmaps are developed through a proprietary diagnostic process, the "Nava Method," which leverages data and specialized software to create optimal personalized client outcomes. To learn more, visit https://navacenter.com/.

