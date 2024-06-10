The "Europe Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ecommerce market in Europe is expected to grow by 4.45% on annual basis to reach US$ 1.2 trillion in 2024. The Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.24% during 2024-2028. The Ecommerce gross merchandise value in this region will increase from US$ 1.15 trillion in 2023 to reach US$ 1.59 trillion by 2028.

The B2C e-commerce market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the medium term in Europe. In 2024, consumer spending is expected to pick up pace, thereby driving higher gross merchandise value in the European e-commerce market. Notably, the demand for discounted products across the region has resulted in players expanding their presence in more European markets.

The competitive landscape is also fast-growing in the online food delivery sector. Global firms are planning to expand presence in European markets to diversify revenue growth over the medium term. This trend is projected to continue further in 2024 in Europe.

Retailers are charging return fees on online purchases to offset the rise in delivery and processing costs

Product return has been a major issue for online commerce platforms. The surge in return rate is adversely affecting the profitability of most retailers. As a result, firms are now charging return fees on online purchases to offset the rise in delivery and processing costs.

H&M, for instance, announced that the firm is set to charge shoppers who wanted to return their unwanted items bought online. The group, in September 2023, revealed that it will charge £1.99 to take back items that are not faulty or damaged by post. The fee will be deducted from the customer's refund unless they are signed up for the free membership loyalty scheme offered by the firm. H&M, however, is offering free returns for in-stores.

H&M is not the only retailer to have adopted such return policy measures. Similar return fees have been introduced by rival retailers including Zara, New Look, Uniqlo, Boohoo, and Next. Asos and Marks Spencer, however, have continued to offer free returns in their bid to bring in more shoppers. H&M, going forward, is planning to launch the return fee in more of its global markets in 2024, after introducing it in the United Kingdom in 2023.

Global food delivery platforms are seeking to expand their presence in the European markets

To diversify their revenue stream and reduce dependence on the domestic market, global food delivery businesses are projected to expand their presence in the European market over the medium term.

DoorDash, for instance, is seeking to diversify beyond its core business of delivering restaurant meals in the United States. The push into the European markets comes 18 months after the firm acquired Finland-based Wolt in an all-stock deal worth €7 billion. The firm has been growing at a significant pace over the last 12 to 18 months. At the end of September 2023, the firm reportedly generated US$878 million of free cash flow in the 12 months.

DoorDash has been expanding in smaller geographies to avoid competition. The firm, for instance, launched operations in Austria and Iceland in 2023. Going forward, the publisher expects DoorDash to further launch services in other European markets, having lower competition. Over the medium term, DoorDash is also targeting to build its advertising business. The segment has helped DoorDash to achieve higher revenues in 2023.

To diversify its business, DoorDash is also targeting expansion into the high-growth retail and grocery sector. The expansion into new verticals will further drive the competitive landscape in the B2C e-commerce industry over the next three to four years.

E-commerce startups are expected to raise funding from venture capital and private equity firms

To offer smaller retailers a fighting chance in a sector that is dominated by online behemoths like Amazon and Zalando, innovative e-commerce startups are emerging in the sector in Germany. These startups are now seeking funding from venture capital and private equity firms.

VisionAI, in October 2023, announced that the firm had €5 million as part of its seed funding round, which was led by HV Capital. The firm, notably, leverages artificial intelligence to provide e-commerce merchants with better search results and cross-selling opportunities.

Amazon, for instance, earns significant revenue through its cross-selling and recommendation engine. This is a clear indication that the services offered by VisionAI are relevant for the growth of the e-commerce sector. In the initial 15 months of its operations, the startup has generated a revenue of €1.5 million in sales.

Report Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.

Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music video, toys hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train bus, taxi service, hotels resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies events, theme parks gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Cross Border

Domestic

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Mobile

Desktop

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Companies Featured

Agoda

Amazon

Argos

Beat

Bird

bol.com

Bolt

Booking.com

Box

Busradar

Cabify

Cassidy Travel

Cdiscount

CityMapper

ClickAndGo

Coffee Island

Coolblue

Currys

Dantaxi

Deliveroo

Delivery Club

Dellos Delivery Diet

Digitec

DNS Shop

Domino's

E.Leclerc Drive

eBay

Efood.gr

El Corte Ingles

Elementaree

Elgiganten

Euro Net's

Expedia

Expedia Group

Felyx

Ferryhopper

Finnair

Flipdish

FlixBus

Fnac

Foodora

FREE NOW

G7 Taxis

Galaxus

Germanos

Gett

Glovo

Gousto

Harald Nyborg

HelloFresh

Hesburger

HolidayCheck

inDriver

iTaxi

ItTaxi

Jet2holidays

Jumbo Extra

Jumia Food

Just Eat

Kayak

Kotsovolos

K-Ruoka by Kesko

Lamoda

Leroy Merlin

Lidl

Lieferando

Lyft

Lynk Taxis

Manna

Marks Spencer M&S

McDonald's

MediaMarkt

MediaWorld

Microspot

Milanuncios Espana

Mjam

Momondo

MoovitArgos Distributors

Motonet

Mymenu

mytaxi

NextPax

Omio

Ostrovok

OTTO

Ozon

PideTaxi

Pixmania

Plaisio

Poppy Mobility

Public.gr

Pyszne

Rainbow Tours

Rejseplanen

ResQ Club

RoveAmazon

Ryanair

Samokat

SBB Mobile

Shop Direct

Smood

SNCF Connect

SWISStours

T Hansen Gruppen

Takeaway.com

Taksi Helsinki

Taxa 4x35

Taxi E.U.

TaxiClick

Terg's Media Expert

Tesco

Thuisbezorgd

Tiqets

Too Good To Go

Travelocity

Travelplanet.pl

Tripadvisor

Tutu.ru

Uber Taxi

Uber Eats

Unieuro

Universal Versand

Verkkokauppa

Victor CabBilka

Wehkamp

WhimAmazon

Wildberries

willhaben.at

Wolt Delivery

Wolt Enterprises

Yandex Food and Eats

Yandex Taxi Amazon

Zalando

zooplus

