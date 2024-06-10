San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - As we embrace the transformative potential of AI in business, the spotlight is on enterprise leaders to deploy solutions at scale. The question isn't if you must adapt to this shift, but how quickly you can harness it to claim market leadership.

Secure RLI Insurance's future with AI: Join us at Reuters Events' MOMENTUM AI Global Business Summit, July 16-17, Signia By Hilton, San Jose, CA. Discover cutting-edge AI breakthroughs from Fortune 500 leaders and unlock secrets to redefine your AI strategy.

Why MOMENTUM AI is more than just a conference:

Imagine standing at the forefront of enterprise AI innovation- with exclusive access to AI breakthroughs that will skyrocket your company's growth and operational excellence. The MOMENTUM AI Global Summit 2024, in San Jose, is your launchpad.

Transform your enterprise with the most successful AI applications and use cases , gaining the technical, operational, and ethical considerations for seamless implementation.

, gaining the technical, operational, and ethical considerations for seamless implementation. Discover secrets from CIOs, CTOs, and CDOs, and immediately leverage their successful strategies for responsible AI leadership, investment, workforce transformation, data governance, CX, and more.

and immediately leverage their successful strategies for responsible AI leadership, investment, workforce transformation, data governance, CX, and more. Build strategic partnerships with global powerhouses EY, Intel, Deloitte, Ericsson, FTI Consulting, Planview, KPMG, Honeywell, GlobalLogic, Thomson Reuters, Marvik, Okta, and accelerate your business transformation.

Snapshot of our C-suite speaker lineup:

American Airlines CTO

CTO AT&T CDO

CDO AXA Group Chief Data & Emerging Technologies Officer

Chief Data & Emerging Technologies Officer BP SVP Digital Technology

SVP Digital Technology Citi Co-CIO

Co-CIO Coca-Cola President of Intl. Development

President of Intl. Development CVS Health EVP and Chief Digital, Data, Analytics and Technology Officer

EVP and Chief Digital, Data, Analytics and Technology Officer eBay CMO

CMO Eli Lilly Chief Information and Digital Officer FedEx Corporate VP, Operations Science and Advanced Technology

Corporate VP, Operations Science and Advanced Technology Goldman Sachs CIO

CIO GSK Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Chief Digital and Technology Officer JPMorgan Chase Chief Data & Analytics Officer

Chief Data & Analytics Officer Lowe's EVP, Chief Digital and Information Officer

EVP, Chief Digital and Information Officer Paramount CTO

CTO Verizon Chief AI and Digital Officer

Chief AI and Digital Officer Wayfair CTO

Adam Minkley

Project Lead - Reuters MOMENTUM AI

Reuters Events

Telephone: +44 20 7513 8925

adam.minkley@thomsonreuters.com

Visit: REUTERS MOMENTUM AI 2024

