Montag, 10.06.2024
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
ACCESSWIRE
10.06.2024 19:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies Announces O Organics $30K in 30 Days Campaign

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Albertsons Companies is excited to announce 30 days of giving to celebrate healthy futures! Throughout the month of June, Albertsons Companies Foundation and O Organics are giving away $1,000 a day to nonprofit partners that are making a difference and ensuring our neighbors have the food they need to live, grow, and succeed over the summer. These organizations received O Organics donations to fund their great work and are sharing the stories of how these grants are making a difference.

We're thrilled to share the first three $1,000 grant winners of our O Organics $30K in 30 Days campaign! Congratulations to Help Me Help You, Az Brainfood and Edible Prairie Project, and thank you for making a difference in the communities we serve.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
