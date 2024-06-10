ICAS Receives Commendation from Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer at Lindenhurst Anti-Vaping Announcement

Technology Provider is Recognized for Advocacy in Promoting Student Wellness

LINDENHURST, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / ICAS, a leader in advanced technology infrastructure implementations, received a Certificate of Appreciation from Town of Babylon Supervisor Richard Schaffer during a ceremony announcing the Lindenhust Union Free School District's anti-vaping initiative. ICAS is working with the school district and local community group Babylon Cares to provide and install state-of-the-art technology as part of a comprehensive vape reduction program that combines education, counseling initiatives, and advanced technology. The ceremony took place June 7 at Lindenhurst Middle School in Lindenhurst, New York.

CAPTION: ICAS executives Mirko Notarangelo and Christina Bonfitto were honored with a citation presented by Town of Babylon Supervisor Richard Schaffer, thanking the company for its role in providing state-of-the-art anti-vaping detectors to Lindenhurst Middle School. The Lindenhurst school district is incorporating the devices in an innovative anti-vape program combining advanced technology, education, and counseling initiatives.

"We are honored to be part of this project and work with the forward-thinking school administrators and community leaders of Lindenhurst to reduce incidences of student vaping," said ICAS representative Mirko Notarangelo. "Their efforts to ensure a safe and healthy environment for students, faculty, and the community addresses one of the most critical wellness challenges affecting our children today. We commend them for their actions."

A 2023 study by the U.S. Center for Disease Control reported that e-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product among middle and high school students in the United States. E-cigarettes contain high levels of Nicotine, which leads to serious anxiety and depression, and affects memory, concentration, and self-control, as well as engendering long-term physical health problems.

About Interface Cable Assemblies and Service (ICAS)

New York City-based ICAS manages end-to-end smart premise installations that enable and optimize business digital transformation, cloud and edge computing architectures, operations modernization, and IoT and enterprise automation projects. Serving a diverse client base that includes Fortune 500 companies and institutional, municipal and other entities looking to digitize their operations, ICAS' 40+ year track record of successfully completing projects of all sizes, along with its unmatched ability to solve technical complexities, ensures its clients are always InGoodCompany. More information about ICAS and its broad range of capabilities can be found at www.icascorp.com.

