Brentwood Industries, Inc.: Brentwood Facility in Tijuana, Mexico, Attains ISCC PLUS Certification

The company opted to become ISCC PLUS certified, proudly reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

READING, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Brentwood Industries, Inc., a global plastics manufacturing company, proudly announces that its cleanroom facility in Tijuana, Mexico, achieved compliance with the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS Standard. The certificate, issued on April 17, 2024, is a globally recognized, voluntary sustainability certification focused on the traceability of recycled and bio-based materials throughout the supply chain.

Brentwood Cleanroom Facility Tijuana, Mexico

Specializing in medical, electronics, and consumer packaging, Brentwood's first of two manufacturing facilities in Tijuana serves diverse industries with innovative packaging solutions, prioritizing performance, protection, and sustainability. With the ISCC PLUS certification in place, customers can trust that products manufactured within this facility adhere to rigorous environmental standards.

"Achieving this certification underscores Brentwood's dedication to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility," said Walter Banta, Vice President of Operations. "This milestone, along with our long history of developing internal recycling capabilities and external recycling partnerships, opens new doors to allow us to utilize previously difficult-to-recycle materials and support our customers' sustainability goals."

In addition to achieving the ISCC PLUS certification, Brentwood continues to explore opportunities to enhance sustainability throughout its global operations. The company remains committed to shaping a greener, more sustainable future for future generations through ongoing investment in renewable energy, waste reduction initiatives, and eco-friendly manufacturing processes.

