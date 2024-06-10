Panama City, Republic of Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - Autris (OTC Pink: AUTR) (the "Company" or "Autris"), a pioneering company dedicated to promoting freedom and sustainability, announces that the Companies Board of Directors in conjunction with the majority shareholder authorized the company to file for a reverse stock split of its common shares (the "Common Shares") at an exchange ratio of between 1 for 25 to 1 for 80. (the "Reverse Stock Split").

The proposed Consolidation would result in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares being reduced from the current outstanding 131,251,359 Common Shares to between a minimum of 5,250,054 Common Shares if the exchange ratio of 1 for 25 is effected to approximately 1,640,642 if the maximum exchange ratio is effected, subject to rounding. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company, except for minor changes due to the treatment of fractional shares as described below.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the proposed Reverse Split. Any fractional shares resulting from the proposed Reverse Stock Split will be rounded down to the next whole common share, and no cash consideration will be paid with respect to fractional shares.

The Board will determine the final split ratio and would retain the authority to abandon the Reverse Stock Split at any time or to delay or postpone it. Completion of the proposed Reverse Stock Split is subject to market and other customary conditions, including obtaining FINRA approval. There is no assurance the company will obtain FINRA approval, and as a result, here are no assurances that the Reverse Stock Split will be completed, that it will result in an increased per share price, or achieve its other intended effects. The Board reserves the right to elect not to proceed with the Reverse Stock Split if it determines that implementing it is no longer in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

About Autris: Autris is a forward-thinking company committed to promoting freedom and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, Autris aims to create communities that embody the principles of freedom, independence, resilience, sustainability, and transparency

