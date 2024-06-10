New Survey Reveals IT Leaders Want Personalization, Efficiency, Cost Savings, and More From Their AI Investments

1E and YouGov uncover what IT decision-makers want from AI and the factors that influence their AI buying decisions. Cost savings, service-desk efficiency, and personalized digital experiences top the list of priorities.

LONDON, ENGLAND and AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / With AI evolving rapidly across industries, opinions differ on how to select which tools to invest in, what constitutes responsible use of AI, and what the future of AI will look like. Today, 1E, a leading Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform company, unveiled results from its survey of US IT decision-makers (ITDMs), which sheds light on sentiment towards AI in IT operations. The survey results reveal which IT tasks stand to benefit the most from AI assistance and automation, key requirements for responsible AI deployment, and what ITDMs look for when evaluating new AI purchases.

"From speaking to our customers and industry analysts, we knew that IT teams are becoming strategic command centers of businesses - looking to help reduce operational costs and more efficiently fix digital issues," said Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E. "But this research provides an incredible analysis of what exactly IT leaders are looking to improve- and how they feel AI can help them."

IT Functions Become Cost-Saving Centers for Businesses

IT teams are more instrumental than ever in driving key business priorities, including the reduction of operational costs. The survey reveals that 93 percent of ITDMs recognize AI's value in IT operations. However, IT leaders are clear that financial considerations, such as ROI and cost savings, factor heavily into AI planning and investment. Eighty-six percent of those surveyed say that they are more likely to purchase IT products that help reduce operational costs.

Prioritizing Service Desk Efficiency and Speed

Increasing service desk efficiency and speed are top priorities for IT professionals. According to ITDMs, these are the top four service-desk responsibilities that would most benefit from AI:

Fixing issues faster

Reducing human errors

Analyzing large data sets faster

Reducing operational costs

In fact, 79 percent agree that they would like to predict user reactions to IT issues, indicating a widespread interest in proactive remediation with automation.

A Personalized and Transparent Digital Employee Experience

IT leaders understand that every user has unique needs and preferences that help drive their productivity and digital employee experience. In fact, 85 percent agree that personalized experiences will boost user sentiment-leading to higher employee satisfaction and productivity. However, only 36 percent disagree with the suggestion that they currently don't have accurate visibility into user sentiment and 57 percent say data transparency is essential for responsible AI implementation. The data indicates that while IT leaders are looking to AI to help provide the unique experiences that users want, AI safety and transparency are critical.

To learn more about these findings, download the report here.

About the Methodology

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 506 IT decision makers. Fieldwork was undertaken between 14th - 18th May 2024. The survey was carried out online.

About 1E

More than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The 1E Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster, and increase employee happiness with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.

