Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or the "Company"), has partnered with Mumbai-based 247 Networks Pvt. Ltd. to boost their business in India. Highlighted below are the first two strategic deals the companies have achieved to date:

Major Contact Center Deal: 247 Networks is using Turnium's advanced internet technology to support a contact centre with 15,000 agents across nine locations in India. This ensures reliable, always-on internet and phone services, preventing dropped calls and maintaining high customer satisfaction.

Warehouse Connectivity Project: 247 Networks will also use Turnium's technology under contract to provide stable internet to a network of 100 warehouses across India. In areas where getting a stable internet connection is tough, 247 Networks will combine various types of connections, including 4G and 5G, to keep things running smoothly.

Using Turnium's software-based platform, 247 Networks offers their clients, including those in the financial sector, uninterrupted and secure internet services at competitive prices. This platform uses regular internet connections instead of expensive dedicated lines, providing excellent reliability and security.

Fezident Prime, CTO of 247 Networks, said, "Turnium helps us keep our customers, like the contact centre and warehouse network, connected and satisfied. This partnership is a big step forward in improving business operations and internet connectivity in India, and is key to reaching our goal of US$500,000 in SD-WAN revenue by the end of 2025. Our pipeline of opportunities is meaningful, and we look forward to growing our business in India."

Ralph Garcea, Turnium Chairman, added, "We're excited to partner with 247 Networks and support their growth in India. Our technology will help solve real internet connectivity issues for their clients. With 247 Networks, our global partnership program now stands at 19 and continues to grow."

About 247 Networks

247 Networks offers a combination of Software Defined Networking (SDN), which was created for use in cloud datacenters, and Wide Area Networking (WAN) which is the network outside of a customer's office (e.g. the Internet, or site-to-site networks like MPLS and Metro Ethernet). Their SD WAN (Software Defined WAN) solutions boost performance and reliability of branch office Internet by aggregating 2 or more ISP's such as Lease line or Dedicated circuits like T1, DS3, and even Fiber, DSL, Cable or wireless. We also offer Private WAN or MPLS solutions on our SD WAN platform.

For more information, visit https://www.247networks.co.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

We make internet connections more secure and reliable for businesses. Our cloud-native software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) software platform is licensed by our global network of channel partners and used to deliver highly reliable and secure connections to the applications and data that their business and enterprise customers need using cost-effective standard internet, wireless, or low-earth orbit satellite services. Compared to other options, the proprietary software-based solution that we offer is easier to manage, more flexible and faster to deploy, and more cost-effective than virtual private network (VPN) solutions or the services offered by traditional telecommunication carriers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies. The SD-WAN market is expected to increase at a 31.6% CAGR from US$3.4B in 2022 to US$54B in 2032, according to Future Market Insights Inc.

# # #

Turnium Contact:

Chairman: Ralph Garcea, Email: rgarcea@ttgi.io, Telephone: +1 416-304-9125

Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas, Email: investor.relations@ttgi.io, Telephone: +1 416-479-9547

Media inquiries: please email media@ttgi.io.

Sales inquiries: please email sales@ttgi.io

www.ttgi.io, www.turnium.com

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212366

SOURCE: Turnium Technology Group Inc.