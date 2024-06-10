U.S. Soy: Soy Innovation Challenge Winner Aims To Advance Sustainability in Beef Production

The United Soybean Board has announced the victor of this year's Soy Innovation Challenge grand prize of $75,000.

Clean Label Solution is making a meaty breakthrough in sustainability for the cattle industry.

The Ithaca, New York-based startup is trialing a new cattle feed product that could dramatically improve digestibility of soy-based feed for cattle. Trial results to date have been promising, with cattle providing increased milk and meat production along with, importantly, lower methane emissions. At the same time, the soy-based feed could additionally boost sustainability by replacing the need for palm oil in cattle feed.

To support continued development of this promising innovation, the United Soybean Board (USB), in partnership with The Yield Lab Institute and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Startups, recently announced Clean Label Solution as winner of the $75,000 grand prize in this year's Soy Innovation Challenge.

"Soy has long served as ideal feed for chicken, pork and fish producers, but until now, cattle have been unable to fully digest soy-based protein," said Dr. Mohammad Arshadi, Founder and CEO of Clean Label Solution. "Our new product has the potential to unlock multiple sustainability gains, providing an eco-friendly feed option that improves production while also reducing methane emissions."

The Soy Innovation Challenge encourages development of new and novel uses for soybean meal. When crushed, soybeans provide both meal and oil, which can each be used for a variety of purposes, including feed, food and as a renewable, biobased alternative to petroleum and harmful chemicals in fuel and thousands of other products.

With demand for soybean oil skyrocketing for use in renewable biofuels, breakthroughs from Clean Label Solutions and others help ensure that the accompanying soy meal is also put to good use to advance sustainability and food security around the world.

"U.S. Soy farmers pride themselves on using sustainable practices on the farm, and we are equally committed to supporting research that advances more sustainable soy-based products and solutions," said Shannon Tignor Ellis, a Virginia-based soybean farmer and Soy Innovation Challenge judge. "We are excited about the potential for Clean Label Products, and we look forward to supporting them and other soy innovators in the years ahead."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Soy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: U.S. Soy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-soy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Soy

View the original press release on accesswire.com