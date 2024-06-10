Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - Biosenta Inc. (CSE: ZRO) ("Biosenta" or the "Company"), a leader in developing eco-friendly antimicrobial compounds, is pleased to announce significant advancements at its state-of-the-art bench scale production facility, which have exceeded all expectations. These breakthroughs not only demonstrate the capability of the bench scale facility but also mark the beginning of preparations for a commercial scale production facility.

Enhanced Production Capabilities

Under the guidance of Dr. Maen Husein, the bench scale facility has significantly exceeded performance expectations, affirming Biosenta's pathway towards scaling operations. The facility's production capacity has reached a remarkable 170 kg per day (10 hours/day), setting a solid foundation for the forthcoming design and fabrication of a commercial-scale production facility. "The novel solid feeding design has dramatically improved our production capabilities, ensuring efficient scalability as we advance," commented Dr. Husein.

Introduction of Economical and Sustainable Inputs

In an innovative step forward, Biosenta has successfully utilized food-grade calcium hydroxide and industrial-grade carbon dioxide in the production of its flagship Tri-Filler® product. This initiative marks a significant reduction in production costs and environmental impact while maintaining the efficacy and high quality our customers expect from Tri-Filler®. "Adopting these food-grade materials reaffirms our commitment to environmental sustainability without compromising the effectiveness our customers rely on," said Am Gill, CEO of Biosenta.

Strategic Implications and Investor Opportunities

These advancements offer substantial financial and operational benefits, providing clarity for cost modeling and projecting appealing margins for future investments. "We are now positioned to accelerate our transition from R&D to full commercialization, establishing a foundation that underscores our commitment to our investors and emphasizes our readiness for the upcoming phases," Gill added.

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta Inc. develops innovative antimicrobial products that offer environmentally friendly solutions to a global market. Based in Toronto, Ontario, the company is dedicated to the advancement of technology that combats microbial growth in various materials. Biosenta's flagship product, Tri-Filler®, represents a breakthrough in antimicrobial technology, providing durable protection against a wide spectrum of bacteria, molds, and fungi.

