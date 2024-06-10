DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Postherpetic Neuralgia Market to Accelerate Significantly at a CAGR of 14% by 2034 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's analysis estimates that the postherpetic neuralgia market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased incidence and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecasted period (2024-2034).

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, postherpetic neuralgia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of postherpetic neuralgia in the 7MM is approximately USD 100 million in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034). As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of postherpetic neuralgia in the 7MM were approximately 600K in 2023. These cases are expected to increase by 2034.

in 2023. These cases are expected to increase by 2034. Approximately 40-50% of patients with PHN do not respond to any treatment, and other patients experience limited efficacy.

of patients with PHN do not respond to any treatment, and other patients experience limited efficacy. Leading postherpetic neuralgia companies such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Merz Therapeutics , and others are developing novel postherpetic neuralgia drugs that can be available in the postherpetic neuralgia market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel postherpetic neuralgia drugs that can be available in the postherpetic neuralgia market in the coming years. The promising postherpetic neuralgia in the pipeline includes LX9211 and XEOMIN (IncobotulinumtoxinA), among others.

among others. InNovember 2023, Scilex Holding announced the successful completion of a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection by the FDA of the enhanced manufacturing facility of Oishi Koseido (Oishi) for ZTlido located in Japan. This successful audit allows Scilex to continue commercializing ZTlido products manufactured at 250 kg scale at Oishi's facility.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major postherpetic neuralgia market share @ Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Report

Postherpetic Neuralgia Overview

Postherpetic neuralgia is a frequent complication of shingles, which arises from the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV) that remains dormant in the body after an initial varicella infection. The shingles outbreak damages sensory nerves, causing abnormal signals to be sent to the brain and resulting in pain. This condition often includes symptoms like dysesthesia, paresthesia, allodynia, and hyperalgesia. These symptoms can persist for many years, severely disrupting sleep, mood, and overall quality of life.

Apart from old age and immunosuppression, conditions such as systemic lupus erythematosus, diabetes, and recent trauma can increase the risk of developing postherpetic neuralgia. Factors such as advanced age, severe acute pain during the initial shingles infection, a rash spreading beyond the initial dermatome, and a weakened immune system contribute to a higher risk.

For diagnosing postherpetic neuralgia, the history of herpes zoster and the characteristics of the pain are crucial. Pain intensity and quality should be measured using an appropriate scale like a numerical rating scale, a visual analog scale, or a verbal descriptor scale (e.g., McGill Pain Questionnaire), depending on the patient's communication ability. Viral culture or immunofluorescent staining may help differentiate herpes simplex from herpes zoster.

Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Segmentation

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of incident cases of PHN, i.e., ~300K cases in 2023. According to estimates, PHN is slightly more common in females than males, accounting for ~60% of the total cases, while males accounted for ~40% of the total population share.

The postherpetic neuralgia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Herpes Zoster

Total Incident Cases of PHN

Gender-specific Cases of PHN

Age-specific Cases of PHN

Total Treated Cases of PHN

Postherpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market

The management of postherpetic neuralgia should focus on controlling pain and reducing adverse effects from treatments. Pain relief is complex and should involve medications, interventional procedures, and non-drug therapies. Guidelines suggest first-line treatments with calcium channel a2-d ligands (such as gabapentin and pregabalin), tricyclic antidepressants (including amitriptyline, nortriptyline, or desipramine), or topical lidocaine patches. Opioids and topical capsaicin (in patch or cream form) are recommended as second-line treatments or as part of combination therapies with different mechanisms of action. Some patients may continue to experience pain despite using pharmacological, topical, psychological, and physical therapies. In such refractory cases, paravertebral and sympathetic nerve blocks can be considered.

The use of opioids as a primary treatment for neuropathic pain, including postherpetic neuralgia, is still a topic of debate. In the United States, the CDC recommends that healthcare providers restrict opioid prescriptions to cancer-related conditions and a few other serious health issues. For postherpetic neuralgia, topical lidocaine therapy, available in a patch form, has been approved in the United States, Europe, and Australia, and is recommended by the International Association for the Study of Pain. ZTlido, a specialized 1.8% lidocaine topical system developed by Scilex Holding, received FDA approval in 2018. However, in Japan, topical lidocaine therapy for postherpetic neuralgia has not been approved, though hospitals are preparing lidocaine gels for this condition.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for postherpetic neuralgia @ Drugs for Postherpetic Neuralgia Treatment

Postherpetic Neuralgia Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Key players such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LX9211), Merz Therapeutics (XEOMIN (IncobotulinumtoxinA)), and others are currently working with their lead assets to improve the postherpetic neuralgia treatment landscape.

LX9211, developed by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, is a powerful, orally administered selective small molecule inhibitor targeting adaptor-associated kinase 1 (AAK1). Discovered through Lexicon's innovative gene science techniques, preclinical studies showed that mice lacking AAK1 had increased resistance to neuropathic pain. Identified through a neuroscience drug discovery partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, Lexicon holds exclusive development and commercialization rights for LX9211. The company completed a Phase II clinical trial (NCT04662281; RELIEF-PHN1) of LX9211 for postherpetic neuralgia in adults, with results announced in December 2022. Although the primary endpoint was not met, the trial provided clear evidence of LX9211's effect.

XEOMIN (IncobotulinumtoxinA; NT 201), developed by Merz Therapeutics, has been approved in over 75 countries for treating upper and lower limb spasticity, cervical dystonia, blepharospasm, glabellar lines, and sialorrhea. This medication targets peripheral cholinergic nerve endings, reducing voluntary muscle contraction and relieving muscle tone by inhibiting the release of acetylcholine. XEOMIN is free of complex proteins, which lowers the risk of neutralizing antibody formation. Currently, Merz Therapeutics is conducting a Phase II PaiNT trial (NCT06091020) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous NT 201 injections compared to placebo in reducing pain intensity in adults with moderate to severe chronic peripheral neuropathic pain resulting from postherpetic neuralgia or peripheral nerve injury.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for postherpetic neuralgia are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the postherpetic neuralgia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about postherpetic neuralgia drugs in development @ Postherpetic Neuralgia Clinical Trials

Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the postherpetic neuralgia market are expected to change in the coming years. Within the initial treatment choices, there is a growing preference for topical lidocaine patches due to their localized action, minimal systemic presence, and decreased likelihood of drug interactions. ZTlido has multiple advantages over currently available prescription and over-the-counter lidocaine patches, such as demonstrated superior bioavailability, adhesion to the skin, and drug delivery efficiency that increases its uptake.

The PHN market exhibits a scarcity of emerging players in its developmental pipeline, presenting an advantageous opportunity for companies entering this segment. Introducing novel treatment options with reduced adverse effects compared to existing therapies could yield substantial benefits for these companies. Additionally, increased awareness of the substantial burden of Herpes Zoster and PHN on QoL is essential and may improve prevention and management strategies.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the postherpetic neuralgia market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the postherpetic neuralgia market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the postherpetic neuralgia market. Despite notable advancements, the precise mechanism of PHN remains elusive, and the efficacy of existing treatments is unsatisfactory, hampering postherpetic neuralgia therapeutic space. As the population ages, an increasing number of individuals are at heightened risk of developing Herpes Zoster and subsequently experiencing PHN.

ZTlido may face competition from generic lidocaine patches manufactured by Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Par Pharmaceutical, as well as from LIDODERM. Inconsistent findings on the long-term effects of interventional treatments for PHN pose a challenge, making it confusing for patients and physicians to select the most reliable treatment.

Moreover, postherpetic neuralgia treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the postherpetic neuralgia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the postherpetic neuralgia market growth.

Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Postherpetic Neuralgia Market CAGR 14 % Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Size in 2023 USD 100 Million Key Postherpetic Neuralgia Companies Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Merz Therapeutics, and others Key Pipeline Postherpetic Neuralgia Therapies LX9211, XEOMIN (IncobotulinumtoxinA), and others

Scope of the Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Postherpetic Neuralgia current marketed and emerging therapies

Postherpetic Neuralgia current marketed and emerging therapies Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Postherpetic Neuralgia Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Postherpetic Neuralgia Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about postherpetic neuralgia treatment guidelines, visit @ Postherpetic Neuralgia Management

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN) Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2020 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 4 Executive Summary of Postherpetic Neuralgia 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Risk Factors 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Clinical Manifestations 7.4 Causes and Triggers 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Prognosis 7.7 Diagnosis 7.7.1 Differential Diagnosis 7.8 Treatment 7.8.1 First Line Therapy 7.8.1.1 Anticonvulsants 7.8.1.2 Tricyclic Antidepressants 7.8.1.3 Lidocaine 5% Patch 7.8.2 Second Line Therapy 7.8.2.1 Opioids 7.8.2.2 Topical Agents 7.8.3 Others Therapies 7.8.4 Prevention 7.8.4.1 Varicella Vaccine 7.8.4.2 Zoster Vaccine 7.9 Diagnostic and Treatment Guidelines 7.9.1 German Society of Neurology Guideline "diagnosis and non-interventional therapy of neuropathic pain (2020) 7.9.2 American Family Physician: Prevention and Management of Postherpetic Neuralgia (2017) 7.9.3 European Federation of Neurological (EFNS) Societies Guidelines on the Pharmacological Treatment of Postherpetic Neuralgia (2010) 7.9.4 American Academy of Neurology (AAN): An Evidence-based Guideline for Clinician's Treatment of Postherpetic Neuralgia (2009) 7.9.5 Treatment Algorithm 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Incident Cases of Herpes Zoster in the 7MM 8.4 Total Incident Cases of PHN in the 7MM 8.5 United States 8.5.1 Total Incident Cases of PHN in the United States 8.5.2 Gender-specific Cases of PHN in the United States 8.5.3 Age-specific Cases of PHN in the United States 8.5.4 Total Treated Cases of PHN in the United States 8.6 EU4 and the UK 8.6.1 Total Incident Cases of PHN in EU4 and the UK 8.6.2 Gender-specific Cases of PHN in EU4 and the UK 8.6.3 Age-specific Cases of PHN in EU4 and the UK 8.6.4 Total Treated Cases of PHN in EU4 and the UK 8.7 Japan 8.7.1 Total Incident Cases of PHN in Japan 8.7.2 Gender-specific Cases of PHN in Japan 8.7.3 Age-specific Cases of PHN in Japan 8.7.4 Total Treated Cases of PHN in Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Key Endpoints in Clinical Trials 11 Marketed Therapies 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 TARLIGE (mirogabalin besilate): Daiichi Sankyo 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Safety and Efficacy 11.3 ZTlido (lidocaine): Scilex Pharmaceuticals 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.4 HORIZANT (gabapentin enacarbil): Azurity Pharmaceuticals 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.4.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.5 QUTENZA (capsaicin): Averitas Pharma 11.5.1 Product Description 11.5.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.5.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.5.4 Safety and Efficacy 12 Emerging Therapies 12.1 Key Cross Competition - Emerging Therapy 12.2 LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.3 XEOMIN (IncobotulinumtoxinA): Merz Therapeutics 12.3.1 Product Description 12.3.2 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.3.2.1 Clinical Trial Information 13 Postherpetic Neuralgia: Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of PHN in the United States 13.6 United States Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of PHN in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of PHN by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Market Size 13.7.1 Total Market Size of PHN in EU4 and the UK 13.7.2 Market Size of PHN by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 13.8 Japan Market Size 13.8.1 Total Market Size of PHN in Japan 13.8.2 Market Size of PHN by Therapies in Japan 14 KOL Views 15 Unmet Needs 16 SWOT Analysis 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.1.1 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.2.1 Germany 17.2.2 France 17.2.3 Italy 17.2.4 Spain 17.2.5 United Kingdom 17.3 Japan 17.3.1 MHLW 17.4 Reimbursement Scenario in Postherpetic Neuralgia 17.4.1 Patient Access Programs 18 Appendix 18.1 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18.2 Bibliography 18.3 Report Methodology 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer 21 About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Postherpetic Neuralgia Pipeline

Postherpetic Neuralgia Pipeline Insight - 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key postherpetic neuralgia companies, including Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai SIMR Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Flexion Therapeutics, Medifron DBT, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, Acasti Pharma, Clexio Biosciences, Elorac Biotherapeutics, among others.

Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Forecast

Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted postherpetic neuralgia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Herpes Zoster Market

Herpes Zoster Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key herpes zoster companies, including Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc., ICON plc, Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Curevo Inc, Green Cross Corporation, ModernaTX, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others.

Herpes Zoster Pipeline

Herpes Zoster Pipeline Insight - 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key herpes zoster companies, including EyeGene, Shulov Innovative Science, Dynavax Technologies, Curevo Vaccine, Vaccitech, NanoViricides, Pfizer, CPL Biologicals, Vapogenix, EuBiologics, Enzolytics, NAL Pharma, Gene One Life Science, Akshaya Bio, Turn therapeutics, AIM Vaccine, XBiotech, HilleVax, Inc., among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/postherpetic-neuralgia-market-to-accelerate-significantly-at-a-cagr-of-14-by-2034--delveinsight-302168041.html