NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Amended Triple T Property Lease Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has reached an agreement (the "Amendment") to amend the terms of the exploration and mining lease agreement dated June 21, 2021 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, NV Gold Corporation (USA), Inc. ("NV Gold USA") and the owners of the Triple T property, pursuant to which the Company has the exclusive right to explore on and evaluate the Triple T Property in Pershing County, Nevada (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company (the "Payment Shares") at a price of C$0.30 per Payment Share to settle an annual payment of US$30,000 payable by NV Gold USA under the Agreement.

The issuance of the Payment Shares is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Payment Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold owns 100% interest in 21 mineral exploration projects in Nevada, USA, comprising 639 mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles). The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, its extensive geological data library, and the recent increase in the price of gold, 2024 is expected to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, President, Chairman, CEO and Director

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

